College coaches play an instrumental role in developing relationships with high school targets during the recruiting process and pushing for them to attend their schools.

While the time spent by staff members on the trail is often times unnoticed, so is the work put in by a program’s commits. A pledge actively participating in his future team’s recruiting efforts is crucial because they have no contact barriers with fellow prospects and can connect with them as peers.

Bennett Christian, the most recent commit in Ohio State’s 2022 class, recognizes the importance of helping his coaches out in their pursuit of top players. The Georgia-based junior appreciates how this group of future Buckeyes is akin to a second family, and is ready to add more prospects to the fold.

“The main thing is just it’s a dream come true,” Christian told BuckeyeGrove. “I’ve been talking to Dasan [McCullough] and CJ [Hicks] a lot. They’re both awesome as well. I think it’s going to be like a brotherhood-type vibe in this class. Kind of the next steps will be to hop on the recruiting board and try to get some more guys in the class. Build that brotherhood up more.