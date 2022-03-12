For an Ohio State tight end, Bennett Christian seemed to fit the mold from Day 1.

He’s 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, coming from a Power-I offense: a run-based, sometimes run-only, look with a fullback, halfback and two receivers out wide with the tight end attached to the line of scrimmage; a look where the only pass plays were out of play-action sets with the quarterback under center.

To Christian, that’s a tight end. It’s not the sexy, red-zone target that finds the ball in his hands at the biggest moments in each game. That comes with it, having those corner and flag routes in his back pocket to bring out when necessary.

But he knows quarterback C.J. Stroud will likely go elsewhere.