BuckeyeGrove - Benji Gosnell goes in-depth on decision to commit to Ohio State

It was an interesting road that led to Benji Gosnell’s commitment to Ohio State today.

The fifth-ranked tight end in the 2022 cycle was seen as a Buckeyes lean after dropping his top three in the summer, but took a step back in his recruitment following the amount of coaches that contacted him on Sept. 1.

Then, with the production he saw from Gators tight end Kyle Pitts, UF became the school that started to trend in his recruitment. In fact, Gosnell went on record just over a couple of weeks ago and said that Florida would be his choice if was to commit that day.

In the end, however, it was Ryan Day and his staff that came out on top for the coveted junior.

“It feels awesome,” Gosnell told BuckeyeGrove. “Especially with all the coaching staff; they’re all great people. They’re all going to do the best for every single kid… they treat their players like family. It’s one of the reasons I love them so much. I’m going to go there, we’re going to have a great four-to-five years and we’re going to win some nattys. We’re going to get some rings, so I’m pumped.”

Throughout his evaluation process, Gosnell knew of a multitude of factors he wanted to see in a program for them to be in consideration for his services. His criteria included good facilities, player development, the coaching staff, his position coach, the people he would be around, stability, and school location.

Ohio State, which Gosnell began communication with earlier this year, checked off all of those boxes.

“I've always liked Ohio State,” Gosnell said. “When I first got my offer from there back on June 2, that feeling… basically an overwhelming sense of joy came over me when Coach Day spoke the official offer words. Ever since then, I felt just a certain type of way towards Ohio State.

“Even back in March, when I first started doing Zooms with Coach Wilson, when we were discussing Ohio State and all the ins and outs and all the details of the school. Every single thing about it has been awesome and amazing. I’ve already learned so much and never even taken a visit, but I basically feel like I already know the place so well.”

Recruiting reporters, such as myself, cover prospects like Gosnell as future college football players, but we know there’s more to their decision-making process than what transpires on the gridiron. This is not just a three- to five-year choice they’re making; it’s also a decision that will hopefully benefit them for the rest of their lives.

Gosnell says along with what Wilson and company will do for him on the field, Ohio State’s education and life-after-football programs sold him on the school.

“I had already known that everything other than football at Ohio State was perfect for me,” Gosnell said. “The academics are amazing, facilities, training staff, all the opportunities after football they offered. But as a football player, just seeing how they develop tight ends... even [on Saturday], Ruckert scored twice and had six receptions on seven targets.