Historically this has not been much of a series between the Buckeyes and Badgers with Ohio State winning three out of every four games it plays against the Badgers with a 59-18-5 record overall in the series.

At one point, the Buckeyes won 21 straight games from 1960-1980 in this series while the Badgers have never been able to string together much success with only a three-game winning streak to their credit, and that happened more than 100 years ago.

Ohio State has won the last six and nine of the last ten with two of those wins occurring in Big Ten championship games, with a 59-0 whitewashing in 2014 and then a 27-21 win in 2017.

You have to go back to 2010 for the last time that the Buckeyes have fallen to the Badgers, and that is one that does not sit well with Ohio State fans as the No. 1 Buckeyes were ambushed in Madison (Wis.) from the opening kickoff return of David Gilreath through the final 10 points that were put up after the Buckeyes had closed to the margin to three points after spotting the Badgers a 21-point lead.

The last two games between these two teams were both decided by one score with the 2016 game taking overtime to ultimately decide.

Are we on deck for another close game or are the oddsmakers more in tune with things, having the Buckeyes in the neighborhood of a two-touchdown favorite? We are heading behind enemy lines to learn more about the Badgers with Jake Kocorowski of BadgerBlitz.com to gain a little more insight into Ohio State's next opponent.