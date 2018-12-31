Behind Enemy Lines: Washington
One of the best things about bowl games is that it pits two teams that don't get the chance to see each other all that often together. It has been more than a decade since Ohio State and Washington have played each other and a lot has changed in those 10-plus years for each of these programs.
Pac-12 has its games on late at night for Ohio State fans to watch and worse yet, nobody is quite sure if they get the Pac-12 Network or not (most do not) and that makes it even more difficult to check out what is happening on the West Coast for games that are not either on FOX or ABC/ESPN.
For being a top-10 team, not a lot is known about the Washington Huskies by most people. There are a few big name offensive players that fans will know but it might be a challenge for anyone to name a player on defense for the Pac-12 champs.
We have spent the last couple of weeks trying to get everyone familiar with Ohio State's final foe of the season but as we are now just a day away from the Rose Bowl, we are going to dip behind enemy lines and talk to someone who covers the Huskies on a daily basis and knows all of the ins-and-outs of this team. We are welcoming Lars Hanson of TheDawgReport.com to answer a few questions here on the eve of the game as we wrap up our lead-in coverage to the Rose Bowl.
BuckeyeGrove: Why has Jake Browning been so up-and-down during his career? Is it a matter of who has surrounded him in each season or has his game gone through wholesale changes?
Lars Hanson: His decision making has been something that I think has baffled Chris Petersen over the last four years. Sometimes he’s been able to make up for poor reads by making one or two throws late that has got UW win’s that it might not have. Browning has said on a handful of occasions after a game or the following week that he may have tried to do “too much”, which I think stems from a lack of trust. Throughout his UW career Browning has only had one season, 2016 season, where it was clear they had talent outside. That was the same year that essentially brought the Huskies back to national prominence, and they’ve been able to hold firm as a top 10 team by leaning on the defense. Now with all that said, I think one more element has been at least at play as to the reason for Browning’s struggles: the volume of throws his right arm has made combined between high school and college. Browning had surgery after the 2016 season on his throwing shoulder following an injury that November, but played through it. So it’s hard to knock Browning for his drawbacks when he’s been one of the main reasons to their success, whether UW fans want to admit it or not.
BuckeyeGrove: How would you describe the one-two punch of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in the run game? How are they different and how do they complement one another?
