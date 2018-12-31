One of the best things about bowl games is that it pits two teams that don't get the chance to see each other all that often together. It has been more than a decade since Ohio State and Washington have played each other and a lot has changed in those 10-plus years for each of these programs.

Pac-12 has its games on late at night for Ohio State fans to watch and worse yet, nobody is quite sure if they get the Pac-12 Network or not (most do not) and that makes it even more difficult to check out what is happening on the West Coast for games that are not either on FOX or ABC/ESPN.

For being a top-10 team, not a lot is known about the Washington Huskies by most people. There are a few big name offensive players that fans will know but it might be a challenge for anyone to name a player on defense for the Pac-12 champs.

We have spent the last couple of weeks trying to get everyone familiar with Ohio State's final foe of the season but as we are now just a day away from the Rose Bowl, we are going to dip behind enemy lines and talk to someone who covers the Huskies on a daily basis and knows all of the ins-and-outs of this team. We are welcoming Lars Hanson of TheDawgReport.com to answer a few questions here on the eve of the game as we wrap up our lead-in coverage to the Rose Bowl.