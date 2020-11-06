BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers

It seems highly improbable that Rutgers is going to be able to pull off the upset this week but rewind two weeks ago and Michigan State writers were probably saying the same thing, or something close to that.

And yet Rutgers was able to pull off the major upset.

But if we are being honest with ourselves, the distance between Ohio State and Michigan State is much greater than the distance between Michigan State and Rutgers.

That may not be popular in the state of New Jersey but sometimes the truth hurts.

Will this Rutgers team be able to give Ohio State a game, at least for a quarter or two?

We head behind enemy lines to catch up with our good friend Richard Schnyderite of TheKnightReport.com to learn more about this team, a landing spot for several former Buckeyes.