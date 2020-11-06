BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers

Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers
It seems highly improbable that Rutgers is going to be able to pull off the upset this week but rewind two weeks ago and Michigan State writers were probably saying the same thing, or something close to that.
And yet Rutgers was able to pull off the major upset.
But if we are being honest with ourselves, the distance between Ohio State and Michigan State is much greater than the distance between Michigan State and Rutgers.
That may not be popular in the state of New Jersey but sometimes the truth hurts.
Will this Rutgers team be able to give Ohio State a game, at least for a quarter or two?
We head behind enemy lines to catch up with our good friend Richard Schnyderite of TheKnightReport.com to learn more about this team, a landing spot for several former Buckeyes.
BuckeyeGrove: Is Rutgers closer to the team that beat Michigan State or closer to the team that fell to Indiana and why?
Richard Schnyderite: Hate to say it but I’m going closer to the team that lost to Indiana. When Schiano first took over the team, there was a significant lack of talent on the roster and while he’s been able to fill some of those needs right away via the transfer portal, this team still needs a lot of help, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The position group that needs that arguably lacks the most talent is the offensive line. They were ranked one of the worst in college football over the past two or so seasons under Chris Ash and on top of that they lost their starting center in Michael Maietti (33 career starts) to transfer and starting right tackle Kamaal Seymour (41 starts) to the NFL. Right now it’s still a work in progress, but there is some hope as they added a couple solid freshman in Bryan Felter and Tunde Fatukasi, both of which are already on the two deep.
