Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio - It has been a rough year for Rutgers and there really is no other way to spin it. They have already fired their coach, benched their top two offensive players in favor of a redshirt season and just can't seem to much of anything right.
The Scarlet Knights have been shut out in three Big Ten games and have scored a combined 24 points in the other three games, meaning they are scoring an average of four points per B1G game. That is not going to get it done when your defense is giving up almost 41 points per game in league contests.
We could go on and on here or we can just get to it and tell you we are heading behind Enemy Lines over with our friends at TheKnightReport.com and Richie Schnyderite to get some intel on Ohio State's next foe, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
BuckeyeGrove: While calling for the upset may be an impossible task, where are some areas that the Rutgers defense may be able to slow down the Ohio State offense and keep this game from getting out of hand?
Richie Schnyderite: Personally as you know Rutgers is not very good right now. It’s going to take a lot for this to happen, but if it were to happen it would be because the linebacker unit finally started to click. Former four-star ILB Tyshon Fogg has been the teams most consistent guy in the unit right now, while OLB Deion Jennings is coming along nicely too. He recently just started his first ever college game about three weeks ago. Combine that with Olakunle Fatukasi, who’s been laying the wood lately and maybe, just MAYBE they can slow down arguably the top offense in the country.
BuckeyeGrove: Johnny Langan has been thrown into the fire and has gone through some growing pains this season, but what does he do well and is there anything that he can do in this game to try and get the offense moving in the right direction?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news