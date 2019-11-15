COLUMBUS, Ohio - It has been a rough year for Rutgers and there really is no other way to spin it. They have already fired their coach, benched their top two offensive players in favor of a redshirt season and just can't seem to much of anything right.

The Scarlet Knights have been shut out in three Big Ten games and have scored a combined 24 points in the other three games, meaning they are scoring an average of four points per B1G game. That is not going to get it done when your defense is giving up almost 41 points per game in league contests.

We could go on and on here or we can just get to it and tell you we are heading behind Enemy Lines over with our friends at TheKnightReport.com and Richie Schnyderite to get some intel on Ohio State's next foe, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.