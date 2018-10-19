There is plenty of hand-wringing going on right now with Ohio State fans as they look at a Purdue offense that seems to have figured a thing or two out over the past several weeks. The Boilermakers are number four in scoring offense and number two in total offense, but if you you strip that down to Big Ten games only, Purdue moves up to No. 3 in scoring offense and No. 1 in total offense.

Everyone can focus on the games coming up at the end of the season with Michigan State and Michigan as being the real tests for the Buckeyes but with the state of the Ohio State defense, could this game end up being the one that pushes the Buckeyes the most with the most powerful offense that the Buckeyes may see this season?

There are just a lot of unknowns going into this game and because of that it is an important time to head behind enemy lines to learn a little bit more about the Boilermakers. We are catching up with Matt Stevens of GoldAndBlack.com, the Purdue site in the Rivals.com network, to learn a little bit more as we get closer to Saturday night's matchup between Ohio State and Purdue.