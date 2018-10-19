Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue
There is plenty of hand-wringing going on right now with Ohio State fans as they look at a Purdue offense that seems to have figured a thing or two out over the past several weeks. The Boilermakers are number four in scoring offense and number two in total offense, but if you you strip that down to Big Ten games only, Purdue moves up to No. 3 in scoring offense and No. 1 in total offense.
Everyone can focus on the games coming up at the end of the season with Michigan State and Michigan as being the real tests for the Buckeyes but with the state of the Ohio State defense, could this game end up being the one that pushes the Buckeyes the most with the most powerful offense that the Buckeyes may see this season?
There are just a lot of unknowns going into this game and because of that it is an important time to head behind enemy lines to learn a little bit more about the Boilermakers. We are catching up with Matt Stevens of GoldAndBlack.com, the Purdue site in the Rivals.com network, to learn a little bit more as we get closer to Saturday night's matchup between Ohio State and Purdue.
BuckeyeGrove: Why do you think Ohio State has struggled so much in recent years when playing at Purdue (taking last year off the table)?
Matt Stevens: This is an interesting question. I believe it would be hard to argue that in 2011 Ohio State was anything but a giant mess. The Jim Tressel situation and Luke Fickell being the interim coach wasn't going to end well. The only good wins were Wisconsin, Toledo and Illinois. That's not a typical Ohio State season and I would imagine the loss at Purdue in 2011 was bound to happen sooner than later and the early 10-0 lead allowed the Ross-Ade Stadium to feel an upset could be in the works. The 2009 game is simple to understand. Terrelle Pryor and company turned it over five times in a game where Ryan Kerrigan actually dominated the contest from a defensive end position with three sacks and forcing several of those turnovers. In 2004, Ohio State was again not a dominant team and Purdue got a gutsy performance from Kyle Orton, who came off the bench to lead the Boilermakers to a win with a hip injury. 2000 was a special season where Drew Brees was wearing a Purdue jersey. Before the dramatic Brees-to-Seth Morales touchdown, Purdue hadn't defeated Ohio State since 1988.
BuckeyeGrove: What has been going right for the Purdue offense in the last couple of games that may was not there earlier in the season?
