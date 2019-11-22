In order to do that, we need to talk to someone who watches this Penn State team on a daily basis and is on the ground in State College (Pa.). That is why we are going to a good friend of the site, Nate Bauer of BlueWhiteIllustrated.com to get a little bit more perspective on the game as we head Behind Enemy Lines to get more.

Both Ohio State and Penn State have very different teams this year than they did in either of those two match-ups and looking back historically does paint a pretty picture but does nothing to help put this year into perspective.

This is the latest point that Ohio State has played Penn State since the two teams met in the Fiesta Bowl in 1980 (Penn State won that game 31-19) and the first time Ohio State has played Penn State as a lead-in to Michigan since the 2011 season (Penn State won that game 20-14). What will not be discussed is that 2011 team ended the year 6-7 during the transition between Jim Tressel to Urban Meyer and that 1980 team was limping into the bowl game after a tough 9-3 loss to Michigan to end the year.

There are plenty of new names on the Penn State side of things and for the most part, they have been performing at a high level, but for whatever reason, not many people have a lot of faith in the Nittany Lions in this one as evidenced by what the bookies believe, or at least where they have set the lines in this one.

This game was supposed to be a top-five type of match-up until Penn State went and lost a game along the way to Minnesota, but that does not take any luster off of this game. Ohio State and Penn State have played the conference's top game of the season for the past two years and this year should not be any different.

Nate Bauer: Your first question was wisely chosen and, to be perfectly honest, could be the difference between any remote chance at a Penn State win, a higher chance of being competitive, or not even being worth making the trip out to Columbus.

Yes, K.J. Hamler matters that much.

I’m no doctor, and I’m not reporting anything here, but given the fact that they took his helmet away and he paced the sidelines for the rest of the game against Indiana after crashing his facemask into the turf, then was at practice Wednesday evening with a beanie hat instead of a helmet, I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that Hamler is in the concussion protocol.

The good news for Penn State is that Hamler’s presence on the practice field is all but irrelevant. Compared to Noah Cain’s situation, which was described as 90 percent by James Franklin coming out of the Minnesota game (but not worth playing him when three other talented backs were at 100 percent), Hamler can be cleared at the absolute last minute and still be a go for Saturday’s game.

To that end, though, I don't know whether he'll be cleared by the doctors or not.

The reality for Penn State is that if the results aren’t favorable for Hamler and he sits out, the impact on the Nittany Lion offense is immeasurable. Last week’s complete identity change in his absence for the last three quarters demonstrated as much with quarterback Sean Clifford only completing seven passes after Hamler’s departure.

The team’s leading receiver this season with 46 receptions for 791 yards and eight touchdowns, Hamler’s direct influence on Penn State’s offensive success is unmistakable. But it’s his indirect influence that seems to be just as important. In his absence, the Hoosiers were able to direct more resources to bottle up tight end Pat Freiermuth and Jahan Dotson, all of it making Penn State’s struggles to find a consistent third receiving option that much more glaring.

If Hamler can’t go, it’ll be Mac Hippenhammer, who had a little bit of an underrated quality about him coming into the season but simply has not panned out at all, making his first catch in eight games last week. Another position to watch is between Justin Shorter, Daniel George, and former walk-on Dan Chisena. Shorter was an elite-level talent during the recruiting process that has yet to find much consistency and George has similarly struggled, the pair combining for three critical drops at Minnesota, prompting the staff to give Chisena the start against Indiana.

Maybe this will be the week Shorter, George, Chisena, or Hippenhammer makes his mark, but I can tell you this. Any good feelings Penn State fans have going into this game will zip right out the window if the understanding is that they’ll have to rely on one or all of those guys to carry the load.