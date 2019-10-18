Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern
The Buckeyes and Wildcats don't play each other all that often and when they do, it generally ends up leading to an Ohio State win with the Buckeyes holding a 62-14-1 edge in this series that dates back to 1913, a 58-0 Ohio State win.
In fact, Ohio State has only lost one time since a 1971 loss, that loss going back to 2004 and a 33-27 loss in Evanston (Ill.) in a game with players like Justin Zwick, Brett Basanez, Santonio Holmes, Noah Herron and Antonio Pittman.
Since that game, Ohio State has outscored the Cats 314-108 in seven games (that means an average of 49-15) including a 45-24 win at the 2018 B1G Championship Game last season.
The oddsmakers must be students of history as well with the Cats coming in as heavy home underdogs to an Ohio State team that will bring its own crowd with it for this upcoming Saturday night game, with Ohio State alumni and fans from the Windy City and beyond looking to make the short trip into Evanston to cheer on the road team.
Last season Northwestern ended the season 9-5 with a win over Utah in the Holiday Bowl. Now they are sitting 1-4 on the year, coming of an open week just like the Buckeyes and bowl eligibility seems like a longshot, at best, especially with an undefeated Ohio State team just mowing down opponents.
What do we know about the 2019 Wildcats? We are going behind enemy lines to talk to Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com to get a little more information on Ohio State's next opponent and find out how things are different around the Northwestern program this year after celebrating a B1G West title just a season ago.
BuckeyeGrove: Obviously this is a different team than the one that Ohio State faced in the 2018 B1G Championship Game. Where are the biggest differences with this Cats team from last season and what has kept Northwestern from turning any sort of a corner this year?
Louie Vaccher: My snarky response: the biggest difference is that the 2018 team had a quarterback and a passing game. In all seriousness, though, that’s the short answer. Northwestern’s defense is again rock-solid, particularly in the front seven They rank fifth in the nation in SP+ defensively. The kicking game is better than it was a season ago. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday praised the work of his offensive line this season, calling it one of the most consistent lines he’s had in recent years. The running game has managed to be productive despite the fact that last year’s leading rusher, Isaiah Bowser, missed two games and is battling injuries. That leaves on culprit: the passing game.
Right now, the Wildcats rank 130th – that’s dead-last – in passing efficiency, and are in the 120s in total, passing and scoring offense. They have two touchdowns and eight interceptions this season and have completed less than 50% of their passes on the year. More than that, they have given up more touchdowns (a pick-six and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns off of sacks) than they have scored.
For the Wildcats to have any chance to turn this season around, the passing game has to be much better. Mediocre would be an improvement. In all other aspects, they have shown they can be a pretty solid team.
BuckeyeGrove: Why has Hunter Johnson not worked out as of yet? Why is Northwestern going with Aidan Smith over him and what does he bring to the table that nobody else in the room can offer?
