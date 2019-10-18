The Buckeyes and Wildcats don't play each other all that often and when they do, it generally ends up leading to an Ohio State win with the Buckeyes holding a 62-14-1 edge in this series that dates back to 1913, a 58-0 Ohio State win.

In fact, Ohio State has only lost one time since a 1971 loss, that loss going back to 2004 and a 33-27 loss in Evanston (Ill.) in a game with players like Justin Zwick, Brett Basanez, Santonio Holmes, Noah Herron and Antonio Pittman.

Since that game, Ohio State has outscored the Cats 314-108 in seven games (that means an average of 49-15) including a 45-24 win at the 2018 B1G Championship Game last season.

The oddsmakers must be students of history as well with the Cats coming in as heavy home underdogs to an Ohio State team that will bring its own crowd with it for this upcoming Saturday night game, with Ohio State alumni and fans from the Windy City and beyond looking to make the short trip into Evanston to cheer on the road team.

Last season Northwestern ended the season 9-5 with a win over Utah in the Holiday Bowl. Now they are sitting 1-4 on the year, coming of an open week just like the Buckeyes and bowl eligibility seems like a longshot, at best, especially with an undefeated Ohio State team just mowing down opponents.

What do we know about the 2019 Wildcats? We are going behind enemy lines to talk to Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com to get a little more information on Ohio State's next opponent and find out how things are different around the Northwestern program this year after celebrating a B1G West title just a season ago.