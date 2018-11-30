Northwestern has had times where they have had to pass 60-plus times in games and have had games where they have run for less than 10 yards. Yet, the Wildcats still have managed to win games and even pushed Notre Dame late into their game in Chicago before falling by 10 points.

This has been a difficult Northwestern team to figure out this season. The Wildcats started off 1-3 to start he season and then went 7-1 to wrap up the remaining season and won the Big Ten West with two weeks left to play while the Buckeyes had to go until the final week to punch their ticket by defeating Michigan. While Ohio State fans can't figure out their own team, what to make of the Wildcats this year?

Louis Vaccher: Isaiah Bowser’s emergence has been critical to Northwestern’s success this season. The Wildcats were reeling after losing Jeremy Larkin, their most dynamic offensive weapon, after week three. And they didn’t just lose the sensational sophomore running back for the year – they lost him forever, to a cervical stenosis diagnosis the required him to retire immediately. NU ran for 28, 8 and 32 yards in their next three games (and incredibly won two of them). They started John Moten IV, Solomon Vault and even true freshman Drake Anderson, but nothing clicked. Then, they gave Bowser the start against Rutgers and found a spark.

Bowser is a 216-pound power runner. He runs behind his pads, hits the hole hard whether it’s there or not, and can move the pile. What has surprised me, though, is his speed and wiggle. He’s a very decisive one-cut type of runner who plants his foot and goes, but when he gets outside, he has enough burst to rip off big plays. He had a 34-yard TD run against Iowa and a 55-yard run on the first play against Illinois. He’s very different than the quick and elusive Justin Jackson, but he is similar in one respect: he’s a workhorse. He had 29 or more carries three times in six starts and piled up 736 yards. His running style also meshes well with a Northwestern offensive line. The line struggled earlier in the year, but they’ve been transformed into a much more physical unit at the point of attack.

I think the way to contain Bowser is with gap discipline and swarming to the ball. He’s not going to make many people miss, but tacklers had better bring the lumber when they tackle him. Ohio State’s defensive front presents a great challenge to NU’s offensive line, but Bowser ran very well against Iowa (165 yards) and Wisconsin (117), who are both ranked ahead of the Buckeyes in rushing defense.