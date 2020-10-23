BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska

Despite being in different divisions of the Big Ten, this will mark the fifth season that the Buckeyes and Huskers will meet up as conference foes after missing one another for the previous three seasons.

That means these teams are quite familiar with one another, not from watching cross-over tape, but rather having played four quarters a year for the past five years.

That does not mean that there is not turnover however and the Huskers have to deal with it just like anyone else. Almost everyone is back on offense outside of JD Spielman (transfer to TCU) but the defense only has five returners coming back, the side of the ball that has struggled mightily for the Huskers for the last several years.

With some key offensive players back, the Huskers should be able to put up some points this season but will they be able to slow anyone down? And in a year where defense is way behind offense, could this game wear the scoreboard out?

We are heading behind enemy lines to talk to one of the very best when it comes to covering the Huskers, Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com answers a few questions for us as we are on the eve of the season opener.