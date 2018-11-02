Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska
Scott Frost came back home to Nebraska only to find out that there was a little bit more work that advertised in returning the Cornhuskers into a competitive program. An 0-6 start to the year along with a roster that needed a lot of retooling were all waiting in Lincoln (Neb.) for the former quarterback star dating back to a better era in Husker history.
Nebraska is on a two-game winning streak as they get ready to visit Columbus (Ohio), a place that the Huskers have never won. The series is a short one, only six games leading into this one and the Huskers have won only once, the dreaded 'Joe Bauserman Game' that will be etched into the minds of several generations of Ohio State fans.
One thing of note, four of the team's six losses have been decided by just one score including an overtime loss to Big Ten West leading Northwestern. That was followed up by a thumping of Minnesota and a no-contest against Division I-FCS Bethune Cookman.
Is Nebraska turning a corner or is this just a matter of a couple of winnable games finally came up on the Husker schedule and now the final four games, starting with Ohio State, could sink them back to reality with Michigan State and at Iowa still to go?
We are heading behind enemy lines to learn more about this team from someone who has been covering this team for a very long time and is a close friend of many of us here at BuckeyeGrove.com. We are catching up with Sean Callahan of Husker Online to learn more about Scott Frost's Huskers as the Buckeyes try and get back on the win column and run the month of November.
BuckeyeGrove: Has Nebraska started to turn things around or is it more of a result of just who the Huskers have played?
Sean Callahan: It hasn’t hurt they’ve played Minnesota and Bethune-Cookman the last two games, but I felt like starting from the Purdue game on we’ve seen things begin to click. This is a 2-6 team that is probably closer to 5-3. Colorado, Troy and Northwestern are all games they should’ve won, but blew it in the end. Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue squarely outplayed them.
The key is quarterback Adrian Martinez. Once he got past the Michigan game and the knee he injured vs. Colorado fully healed, we’ve seen him turn it up a notch. He’s put up 400 yards of total offense in each of the last four Big Ten games, and he’s completing over 66 percent of his passes, and has a chance to break the school record for completion percentage held by Joe Ganz.
This team still has its flaws, particularly on the offensive line and the overall pass rush in general, but they have enough fire power on offense to move the ball on almost anyone, especially with how Scott Frost knows how to scheme and create match-ups.
BuckeyeGrove: What is the biggest problem with the Nebraska defense and is there any chance that it will get turned around this season or is that a 2019 item?
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news