Scott Frost came back home to Nebraska only to find out that there was a little bit more work that advertised in returning the Cornhuskers into a competitive program. An 0-6 start to the year along with a roster that needed a lot of retooling were all waiting in Lincoln (Neb.) for the former quarterback star dating back to a better era in Husker history.

Nebraska is on a two-game winning streak as they get ready to visit Columbus (Ohio), a place that the Huskers have never won. The series is a short one, only six games leading into this one and the Huskers have won only once, the dreaded 'Joe Bauserman Game' that will be etched into the minds of several generations of Ohio State fans.

One thing of note, four of the team's six losses have been decided by just one score including an overtime loss to Big Ten West leading Northwestern. That was followed up by a thumping of Minnesota and a no-contest against Division I-FCS Bethune Cookman.

Is Nebraska turning a corner or is this just a matter of a couple of winnable games finally came up on the Husker schedule and now the final four games, starting with Ohio State, could sink them back to reality with Michigan State and at Iowa still to go?

We are heading behind enemy lines to learn more about this team from someone who has been covering this team for a very long time and is a close friend of many of us here at BuckeyeGrove.com. We are catching up with Sean Callahan of Husker Online to learn more about Scott Frost's Huskers as the Buckeyes try and get back on the win column and run the month of November.