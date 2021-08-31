Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota

It has been an incredibly long offseason for football fans but everyone rejoiced with a taste of action in "zero week" this past weekend and while there was a conference game as Illinois and Nebraska met in Champaign (Ill.), for Buckeyes fans it was barely a morsel as Ohio State opens up its season here in just a couple of days with a league game of their own as they take on Minnesota.

Minnesota has been a tough team to figure out over the past two years, setting new heights in 2019 only to be followed up by a dismal 2020 that saw the team take several steps backward.

We are now in 2021 and left with the question of who is the real Minnesota team and what will Ohio State see here in the first week of the season?

It is time to go behind enemy lines with Alex Carlson of TheGopherReport.com to get some intel on Ohio State's first opponent of the season.