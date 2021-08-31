Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota
It has been an incredibly long offseason for football fans but everyone rejoiced with a taste of action in "zero week" this past weekend and while there was a conference game as Illinois and Nebraska met in Champaign (Ill.), for Buckeyes fans it was barely a morsel as Ohio State opens up its season here in just a couple of days with a league game of their own as they take on Minnesota.
Minnesota has been a tough team to figure out over the past two years, setting new heights in 2019 only to be followed up by a dismal 2020 that saw the team take several steps backward.
We are now in 2021 and left with the question of who is the real Minnesota team and what will Ohio State see here in the first week of the season?
It is time to go behind enemy lines with Alex Carlson of TheGopherReport.com to get some intel on Ohio State's first opponent of the season.
Kevin Noon: How did 2020 get so far away from Minnesota coming off of a 11-2 season in 2019? How much of this can be attributed to the uncertain nature of the season with COVID and how much of it was something else?
Alex Carlson: I think from a talent attrition standpoint, that contributed more so to the decline from year to year than anything else. The 2019 team had an All-American in Antoine Winfield, All-Big Ten Tyler Johnson at WR, Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin, Chris Williamson who all got drafted. Rodney Smith at RB is with Carolina and Thomas Barber was a three-year starter at LB.
From a talent standpoint, there were a lot of really good players who were also veterans on that 2019 team. There was always going to be a talent drop off a bit after a year like that but then the offensive coordinator leaves after 2019 for Penn State.
Then 2020 is a new year with a brand-new coordinator with no spring practice, limited fall practice, etc. and it all happened at once. So while some of it can be attributed to COVID, like most teams, a loss of talent and veterans was bigger in my opinion.
Kevin Noon: Ohio State showed some vulnerability in the secondary last season, can Tanner Morgan capitalize, especially coming off of a 58-percent passing season in 2020? Who are the major pass-catching weapons on offense and does Minnesota have enough firepower in the passing game if Ohio State is successful in limiting the run?
