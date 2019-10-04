Well, to get some more information on Ohio State's next foe, we turn to our friends at SpartanMag.com to talk with Paul Konyndyk to get some intel on Ohio State's next foe.

People may have seen 2011 coming with the Buckeyes being in the middle of a tumultuous season, nobody saw 2013 or 2015 coming. What about 2019? Where do things look now? We think we have a pretty good idea about what the Buckeyes are made of. What about the Spartans?

But outside of those three games, things have been really good for the Buckeyes in this series. In Ohio State's 12 wins from 2000 on have seen the Buckeyes win by the average score of 32.6 to 15.7, or have outscored Michigan State 391-188 over that dozen games.

Slow-and-steady has been good enough to pick off the Buckeyes a couple of times but a torrential downpour with horizontal rain and a strange underutilization of Zeke Elliott were all part of one of those losses while another was in the B1G Championship Game where the Buckeyes spotted the Spartans a 17-0 lead and then fought to take a 24-17 lead only to yield the final 17 points to Michigan State. And the final loss in recent memory was in 2011, the low point of Ohio State football in a generation where the Buckeyes could only get on the board in the final 10 seconds of the game in a 10-7 loss in a game where Ohio State rushed for only 35 yards after numbers were adjusted for sack yardage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes and the Spartans are very familiar with one another as teams that play each other every single season. They are two teams that go about assembling a roster very different ways as Ohio State recruits a bunch of four and five-stars while Michigan State does not have the in-state depth to pull from and often needs to find/develop some under-recruited players and hope for the best.

Paul Konyndyk: The passing offense has been more effective to this point in the season because the guy throwing the football and the guys catching the football are healthy. Brian Lewerke had a forgettable junior season – 2,040 passing yards, eight TD’s, and 11 interceptions – but injuries were the biggest stumbling block for the Spartan quarterback last season.

The biggest injury was the Lewerke’s shoulder. After that, there was the season ending injury to Felton Davis, the broken hand of Cody White, and the nagging injuries to Darrell Stewart that kept him from practicing during Big Ten play.

Lewerke hurt his shoulder while leading Michigan State to a come from behind win at Penn State in mid-October last season. Coming out of the Penn State game, Lewerke had completed 135 of 225 (60 percent) passes for 1,587 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions. After the injury, Lewerke completed 59 of 114 (51.7) for 453 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bottom line, Lewerke was never right after the Penn State game and the numbers bear that out. It didn’t help that Michigan State had an injury riddled o-line, as well as injuries at receiver, and tight end.

To this point in the season, Lewerke has passed for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns with 1 interception. And he’s done it with a fourth-string left tackle protecting his blindside during Big Ten play.

Beyond being healthy, the biggest thing that I’ve seen from Lewerke is him playing smarter than he did as a junior. With no running game and an embarrassing offensive line, Lewerke tried to carry the team by himself as a junior. He stayed in the pocket too long, tried to make too many low percentage passes. The interceptions spiked as a result.

As a senior, Lewerke is getting rid of the ball more quickly, and he’s delivering the ball where his reads take him. Last year, there were a bunch of guys out there that Lewerke didn’t really trust to make plays, so he was forcing the ball to one or two guys. This year, Lewerke has more confidence in his pass catchers and he’s spreading the ball around.

Michigan State has gotten back to using the tight end in the red zone and as a check-down option. Former walk-on Matt Seybert has three touchdown catches in the past two weekends. Junior Matt Dotson, who has been dinged up a bit, has proven himself a reliable receiving option at tight to this point in the season. Trenton Gillison has also been coming on strong for the Spartans at tight end.

Lewerke has a reliable go-to receiving option at wide receiver in senior Darrell Stewart, who has 35 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns. Stewart is a physical wide receiver with a tailback build and tremendous confidence in himself and his quarterback. His performance this season is reminiscent of the go-to workhorse receivers that Michigan State has had throughout the Dantonio era. Cody White has been effective at times as Michigan State’s No. 2 receiver. He’s better than he’s played thus far, and he’ll have to bring his ‘A’ game against the Buckeyes.

Sophomore CJ Hayes is on the cusp of breaking out as Michigan State’s No. 3 receiver. He’s got some size and athleticism, but has been a bit inconsistent. The Spartans had a quality No. 3 receiver in Jalen Nailor, who suffered an injury against Western Michigan.

Hayes reminds me a little bit of Felton Davis as a youngster, a guy working to figure things out with solid upside. Last weekend, Hayes had a couple of big third-down catches and also a couple of solid blocks. The Spartans need a solid No. 3 receiver and Hayes is the best bet right now. Julian Barnett is another guy that has flashed at wide receiver. Barnett has had a couple of nice big plays at wide receiver. He was coming back from a bout with pinkeye last weekend, and didn’t do much. I’m guessing he’ll be dialed in this weekend coming back home to play Ohio State.

Michigan State’s o-line has been better at pass protection to this point in the season, but the Spartans will have their hands full with Ohio State. Running backs and tight ends need to help out in pass protection and Lewerke needs to get rid of the ball in a timely fashion. It won’t be easy.