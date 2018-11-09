The Buckeyes have only lost three times to Michigan State since the start of the 2000s (14 games) but each of those games will be remembered well by Ohio State fans.

The first happened in 2011, the year that Luke Fickell served in an interim head coaching role. Michigan State could only put 10 points on the board at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes were shutout for 59-plus minutes in that game as a freshman Braxton Miller was wholly ineffective against the nation's top defense and Ohio State go on the board with 10 seconds left in the game when Joe Bauseman hit Evan Spencer on a 33-yard touchdown pass. In a season filled with low points, that may have been one of the lowest as Ohio State fell 10-7.

The second time was in the Big Ten Championship Game, a spot in the final BCS Championship Game was well within reach for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State spotted the Spartans a 17-point lead and despite coming back to take a 24-17 lead, the Buckeyes could not hang on after a 4th-and-2 call came up short and the Spartans went on to win that game 34-24.

The final time took place back at Ohio Stadium under heavy rain and storms in a game where Zeke Elliott was held to just 12 carries and despite being the only player who had any success in moving the ball (even if he was held to 2.8 YPC) the Buckeye coaches had other plans. Ohio State put up 132 total yards of offense but either led or were tied for 59 minutes and 59 seconds of the game before Michael Geiger hit a 41-yard field goal to win the game, 17-14.

Why did we take this terrible trip down memory lane? Just to show that the Spartans have been able to break through on multiple occasions against the Buckeyes and for one reason or another, a loss to Michigan State stings almost as bad as a loss to Michigan, even if you have to go back to the previous millennium to find Ohio State's third most recent loss to the Wolverines.

Saturday's game will have plenty of drama and intrigue as the Buckeyes still do control their own destiny in the Big Ten East race but a loss to Michigan State would be fatal for those chances. What do we know about this current Michigan State team? It has been a true Jekyll and Hyde season for this team. Who will the Buckeyes face this week? We catch up with Paul Konyndyk of SpartanMag.com to try and get a little bit more clarity on who this Michigan State team really is and what the Buckeyes might face.