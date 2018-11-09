Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State
The Buckeyes have only lost three times to Michigan State since the start of the 2000s (14 games) but each of those games will be remembered well by Ohio State fans.
The first happened in 2011, the year that Luke Fickell served in an interim head coaching role. Michigan State could only put 10 points on the board at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes were shutout for 59-plus minutes in that game as a freshman Braxton Miller was wholly ineffective against the nation's top defense and Ohio State go on the board with 10 seconds left in the game when Joe Bauseman hit Evan Spencer on a 33-yard touchdown pass. In a season filled with low points, that may have been one of the lowest as Ohio State fell 10-7.
The second time was in the Big Ten Championship Game, a spot in the final BCS Championship Game was well within reach for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State spotted the Spartans a 17-point lead and despite coming back to take a 24-17 lead, the Buckeyes could not hang on after a 4th-and-2 call came up short and the Spartans went on to win that game 34-24.
The final time took place back at Ohio Stadium under heavy rain and storms in a game where Zeke Elliott was held to just 12 carries and despite being the only player who had any success in moving the ball (even if he was held to 2.8 YPC) the Buckeye coaches had other plans. Ohio State put up 132 total yards of offense but either led or were tied for 59 minutes and 59 seconds of the game before Michael Geiger hit a 41-yard field goal to win the game, 17-14.
Why did we take this terrible trip down memory lane? Just to show that the Spartans have been able to break through on multiple occasions against the Buckeyes and for one reason or another, a loss to Michigan State stings almost as bad as a loss to Michigan, even if you have to go back to the previous millennium to find Ohio State's third most recent loss to the Wolverines.
Saturday's game will have plenty of drama and intrigue as the Buckeyes still do control their own destiny in the Big Ten East race but a loss to Michigan State would be fatal for those chances. What do we know about this current Michigan State team? It has been a true Jekyll and Hyde season for this team. Who will the Buckeyes face this week? We catch up with Paul Konyndyk of SpartanMag.com to try and get a little bit more clarity on who this Michigan State team really is and what the Buckeyes might face.
BuckeyeGrove: What is the state of the offense going into this game? There have been 300-yard passing games and 100-yard passing games. There have been 200-yard rushing games and sub-100 rushing games. What offense do you see Ohio State facing on Saturday?
Paul Konyndyk: It’s impossible to predict what Michigan State is going to give on offense given the questions surrounding the health of Brian Lewerke, the unknown surrounding back-up QB Rocky Lombardi, and the widespread injuries throughout the program on offense.
Going into the season, there was a belief on the coaching staff that this offense would be balanced between run and pass, and likely to churn out yards similar to 2014 when the Spartans finished No. 11 in total offense with just over 500 yards per game.
It’s easy to see where the optimism came from. Michigan State had a proven quarterback returning, a proven running back in LJ Scott back, an experienced o-line, and a crew of wideouts as good as any in the Big Ten.
Then came the injuries.
Lewerke played last weekend against Maryland and made enough plays with his arm to win, but his biggest contribution was with his feet. Against, Maryland’s man-to-man defense, Lewerke scrambled for some big gains. He also moved the chains on three critical short-yardage keeps.
Lewerke was not himself throwing the football last weekend. Some of that had to do with the weather. Neither team could through the ball into the wind. That said, Lewerke didn’t take as many deep shots downfield he normally does. But he did complete some tough when he had to.
I’m not sure Lewerke would have played against Maryland if the Terps had played a soft zone like Purdue did one week earlier. That soft zone made it easier for red-shirt freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi to complete easy passes underneath to his primary receiving targets.
I think you’ll see both Lewerke and Lombardi this weekend. Lombardi is comfortable running the football, and he is tough-minded as a runner. But he doesn’t have the pocket awareness that Lewerke does.
Michigan State has played with a different o-line every week of the season, including three different starters at center, three different starters at left tackle, and revolving doors at quarterback.
Passing game production fell off when injuries plagued the wide receiver position.
Nine scholarship wideouts have missed substantial time with injuries, including a season-ending injury to Felton Davis (Achilles). Before Davis went down, opposing defenses were able focus on him due to the absence of Darrell Stewart (ankle) and Cody White (hand).
There have been too many other injuries at wide receiver to list but suffice it to say that the absence of pass-catchers has hurt Michigan State throwing the ball.
Michigan State’s inconsistent ground game is a two-fold issue. Injuries on the o-line have factored big into lack of a consistent ground game, as has inexperience at the tailback position.
At halftime last weekend, Dantonio challenged Michigan State’s young tailbacks, Connor Heyward, LaDarius Jefferson, and Weston Bridgesto take advantage of the blocking that they were being given.
Those young guys got the message and ran with purpose in the second half against Maryland.
Heyward became the first Spartan tailback to reach the century mark. He finished with 15 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Cody White returned to the playing group at wide receiver. He made a spectacular catch on Michigan State’s opening drive, a 24-yard gain on third-and-nine. But he has yet to show that he can make the types of catches with his hands that were routine prior to his injury.
Michigan State’s offense is enigmatic and unpredictable. The passing game stepped up against Purdue when they were given a cushion underneath. Against Maryland’s physical pass defense, Michigan State’s run game rose to the occasion.
Moving forward, the offense must do enough to win.
The defense is playing great, so the bar isn’t very high for the offense. There is obviously a big question at quarterback, but there have been some recent positive developments with Rocky Lombardi stepping up at quarterback two weeks ago, and Connor Heyward coming through last weekend.
With guys like Cody White, Jalen Nailor, Cam Chambers, and Darrell Stewart back on the field at wide receiver, Michigan State has a little bit higher ceiling on offense than it did a few weeks ago.
BuckeyeGrove: What makes this run defense so good? If you take the Penn State and Michigan games off the table, the Spartans are giving up less than 35 yards per game on the ground. Are there any vulnerabilities that the Buckeyes may be able to find with their inconsistent running game?
