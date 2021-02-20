Does it get any better than this?

Though nothing truly compares to the all-out hatred and singularity of The Game on the gridiron, No. 3 Michigan (15-1, 10-1 Big Ten) versus No. 4 Ohio State (18-4, 12-4 Big Ten) on the hardwood in late February is quite the treat.

Both teams are projected No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Both teams have a shot to win the Big Ten. Both teams have greatly exceeded expectations and have Coach of the Year candidates.

The only thing missing is a Schottenstein Center filled to the brim with scarlet-clad fans.



While visions of Trey Burke and Aaron Craft, the Fab Five, and Jimmy Jackson may come to mind, the Buckeyes and Wolverines have never squared off as top-5 opponents.

That will change on Sunday, when Hunter Dickinson, Isaiah Livers, and second-year head coach Juwan Howard make the trip to Columbus after dominating most of the Big Ten.



To get a feel for the Wolverines' side of things, let's go behind enemy lines with Clayton Sayfie of TheWolverine.com before these two teams take the court in one of the biggest games of the college basketball season.





