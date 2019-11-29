There really are not a lot of facts or figures that are unknown going into 'The Game' as every Ohio State fan keeps an eye on that school up north and whether they want to admit it or not, Michigan fans are keeping an eye on the Buckeyes as well in advance of their annual end-of-season tussle.

The Big Ten East race is already locked up but the Wolverines have plenty to play for as well with a New Years Six game still very much in play but more importantly, a chance to ruin Ohio State's hopes, a feat they accomplished more than once during the 1990s.

But unlike the 1990s, the Buckeyes have not tasted defeat to the bitter rival in quite some time, with Ohio State on a seven-game win streak and holding a chokehold on the series since the 2000s came into existence.

Through the week we have gone line-by-line looking at things from an Ohio State perspective with the Buckeyes sitting better than a touchdown favorite in this game. But how are things being viewed in the enemy camp? We are going behind the lines to catch up with Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com to get the intel from the other side in advance of this huge game.