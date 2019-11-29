Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan
There really are not a lot of facts or figures that are unknown going into 'The Game' as every Ohio State fan keeps an eye on that school up north and whether they want to admit it or not, Michigan fans are keeping an eye on the Buckeyes as well in advance of their annual end-of-season tussle.
The Big Ten East race is already locked up but the Wolverines have plenty to play for as well with a New Years Six game still very much in play but more importantly, a chance to ruin Ohio State's hopes, a feat they accomplished more than once during the 1990s.
But unlike the 1990s, the Buckeyes have not tasted defeat to the bitter rival in quite some time, with Ohio State on a seven-game win streak and holding a chokehold on the series since the 2000s came into existence.
Through the week we have gone line-by-line looking at things from an Ohio State perspective with the Buckeyes sitting better than a touchdown favorite in this game. But how are things being viewed in the enemy camp? We are going behind the lines to catch up with Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com to get the intel from the other side in advance of this huge game.
BuckeyeGrove: Shea Patterson has really come on as of late as a passer. What is different about him and the offense now than what we saw earlier in the season? Is this now a pass-first type of team based on the rushing numbers as of late or has Michigan been taking what has been given to them?
Chris Balas: Patterson has gotten his confidence back after being turnover prone earlier in the year. He took a big hit during the first play of the year that injured his oblique, and he struggled with it for a few weeks. He wasn’t progressing through his reads as well as they’d hoped, though he was still tearing it up in practice, and frankly, his receivers weren’t doing him any favors. A couple of them went through the motions at Wisconsin, specifically, in a blowout loss, and there were quite a few drops in the early going … they still drop the occasional ball, but the routes have been better and the 50-50 balls are now where guys like Nico Collins can catch them.
This has been a pass first offense for a while, though the running game has improved since they implemented more of last year’s run game packages (fullback, traps). The exception was Notre Dame, when the Wolverines blew the Irish off the ball and had more explosive runs of 20-plus than they had the rest of the year combined. The running backs are solid, but you’re not going to see the home run from them very often.
BuckeyeGrove: Where has the defense turned around since the first quarter of the season? There are not the same familiar names on this unit that Ohio State fans were used to seeing last season, who are a few players that will flash on Saturday?
