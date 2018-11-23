There really is no need for any fancy build-up in talking about this trip behind enemy lines. Ohio State and Michigan have been long-time rivals and for the first time in awhile, this game means just as much to both teams with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line to the winner.

The Buckeyes come into this game as a home underdog against the resurgent Wolverines after early season lines had the Buckeyes a favorite by two scores several weeks ago. Obviously, we know that the Buckeyes have not had the season they would have hoped for, despite a 10-1 record. The College Football Playoff committee has been even less impressed with the Buckeyes than most of Buckeye Nation has been, and that bar has been a low one.

Ohio State fans will always watch Michigan from a distance during the course of the season, always checking in on box scores and keeping tabs of what the rival is doing. That gives everyone a basic understanding of what is going on up in Ann Arbor (Mich.) but for more details, we catch up with someone who watches this team on a daily basis as we ask Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com a handful of questions to better understand Ohio State's foe.

