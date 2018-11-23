Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan
There really is no need for any fancy build-up in talking about this trip behind enemy lines. Ohio State and Michigan have been long-time rivals and for the first time in awhile, this game means just as much to both teams with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line to the winner.
The Buckeyes come into this game as a home underdog against the resurgent Wolverines after early season lines had the Buckeyes a favorite by two scores several weeks ago. Obviously, we know that the Buckeyes have not had the season they would have hoped for, despite a 10-1 record. The College Football Playoff committee has been even less impressed with the Buckeyes than most of Buckeye Nation has been, and that bar has been a low one.
Ohio State fans will always watch Michigan from a distance during the course of the season, always checking in on box scores and keeping tabs of what the rival is doing. That gives everyone a basic understanding of what is going on up in Ann Arbor (Mich.) but for more details, we catch up with someone who watches this team on a daily basis as we ask Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com a handful of questions to better understand Ohio State's foe.
BuckeyeGrove: Michigan has had some special defenses under Don Brown before but what makes this one even more formidable? Beyond the Rashan Gary’s and Devin Bush’s of the world, who do fans need to keep an eye on?
Austin Fox: There are several factors that make this year’s defense the best Don Brown has had, but perhaps the biggest reason is due to how experienced the starters are. It is a veteran group that starts two fifth-year seniors, one senior, seven juniors and a redshirt sophomore. Ten of the 11 players had significant experience coming into the year, so they understand the system incredibly well. As a result, the players are almost never out of position. This is also viewed as the fastest Michigan defense in recent memory, thanks in large part to junior linebacker Devin Bush. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has referred to him numerous times as the fastest linebacker he’s ever been around, and the junior has shown countless times an ability to make plays from sideline to sideline.
As for players to watch, the status of fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich will be an obvious one to keep an eye on. He left last week’s win over Indiana with injury and his status is unknown. The trio of cornerbacks — fifth-year senior Brandon Watson and juniors Lavert Hill and David Long — are arguably the best cornerback unit in the nation, as Watson and Hill in particular have turned into big-time play makers (Watson has two pick-sixes on the year and Hill has one). Junior safety Josh Metellus has also emerged as a play maker, with two picks under his belt.
BuckeyeGrove: How does this defense change if Chase Winovich is unable to play? What is your gut feeling on his status, taking in consideration that Michigan really does not broadcast this kind of information in advance?
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news