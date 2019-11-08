Behind Enemy Lines: Maryland
The Buckeyes have a perfect 5-0 record against Maryland through the series since the Terps have joined the Big Ten. The two teams never played before becoming conference mates.
If you take the 2018 game off the table, Ohio State won the first four games by an average margin of 39 points per game and the Terps had not scored more than 28 points in any of those games.
Then the 2018 game happened and likely took years off the lives of many Ohio State fans and coaches as it took a herculean effort down the stretch to overcome multiple deficits including being down by a touchdown with less than two minutes to go.
That was then and this is now and we really won't know what to expect until the game happens but all indications are that was very much an outlier and this year should go much more like the following script.
Ohio State scores.
Maryland punts.
Ohio State scores.
Maryland punts.
Fans head to Varsity Club.
Profit.
What do we know about these Terrapins in 2019 other than what their 3-6, 1-5 record indicates? We are heading behind enemy lines with Pat Donohue of TerrapinSportsReport.com to get the latest 4-1-1 on Ohio State's next opponent.
BuckeyeGrove: There were some early hopes that this Maryland team might make some real strides and then the wheels came off around the Temple game. What has gone wrong for this team and why can’t they find that early stride once again?
Pat Donohue: It's hard to pinpoint one reason why the wheels have come off this season for Maryland. The Terps have had some injuries to starters, but that's football. The play of quarterback Josh Jackson has regressed drastically since a hot start in the first two games of the season, partly because of a high ankle sprain that cost him three games and partly because the offensive line has not been able to protect him at all. When backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome plays, Maryland's offense is just too one-dimensional to be effective. The defense has fallen off even more steeply than the offense. The Terps haven't been able to stop any team since they beat Rutgers more than a month ago, allowing 34 points or more to four straight opponents. An undersized front seven and banged up secondary has not been kind to Maryland in Big Ten play.
BuckeyeGrove: In Big Ten play (save Rutgers) the defense has been gashed. What are the biggest issues with that side of the ball? How has former Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones performed since transferring to the Terps?
