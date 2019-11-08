The Buckeyes have a perfect 5-0 record against Maryland through the series since the Terps have joined the Big Ten. The two teams never played before becoming conference mates.

If you take the 2018 game off the table, Ohio State won the first four games by an average margin of 39 points per game and the Terps had not scored more than 28 points in any of those games.

Then the 2018 game happened and likely took years off the lives of many Ohio State fans and coaches as it took a herculean effort down the stretch to overcome multiple deficits including being down by a touchdown with less than two minutes to go.

That was then and this is now and we really won't know what to expect until the game happens but all indications are that was very much an outlier and this year should go much more like the following script.

Ohio State scores.

Maryland punts.

Ohio State scores.

Maryland punts.

Fans head to Varsity Club.

Profit.

What do we know about these Terrapins in 2019 other than what their 3-6, 1-5 record indicates? We are heading behind enemy lines with Pat Donohue of TerrapinSportsReport.com to get the latest 4-1-1 on Ohio State's next opponent.