Behind Enemy Lines: Maryland
Two straight year the Maryland Terrapins have come out of the gates to beat Texas and two straight years that serves as the high point of the season. That could change this year if the Terps are able to upend the Buckeyes but they will have to do it without their first-string quarterback, Kasim Hill, who has been lost once again with an ACL injury.
Even before taking the field this year however, the Terps had to deal with a tragic loss when lineman Jordan McNair died after a May workout. While it is tough enough losing a teammate the Terps then had to endure a botched investigation that reinstated and then fired their head coach, D.J. Durkin, after serving a lengthy leave of absence this year. Interim coach Matt Canada has does everything in his power to keep this train on the rail and the Terps are sitting with five wins now but games against ranked teams in Ohio State and then at Penn State to finish off the season.
There have been some good numbers from the Terps at times and then some not-so-good numbers as well. Maryland put up 21 points on Michigan earlier this season and then put up only three points against Michigan State. Maryland has had five games this season where it's leading passer (Hill) has thrown for less than 100 yards. Maryland has broken the 250-yard passing mark twice this season, in the opener against Texas and then against Illinois.
What are the Buckeyes in for this weekend in College Park (Md.)? We are going to head behind enemy lines to learn a little bit more about the Terps from someone who covers them on a daily basis as we catch up with Scott Greene of TerrapinSportsReport.com to get the 4-1-1 on the Terps.
BuckeyeGrove: How is this offense different with Tyrrell Pigrome in versus Kasim Hill? Who is better running the offense?
Scott Greene: The offense is quite a bit different with Tyrrell Pigrome behind center versus Kasim Hill. With Hill, the Terps ran a lot of straight handoffs and jet sweeps with players in motion before the snap. Canada ran some pass plays for Hill as well, but he really struggled this season with his passing accuracy. Hill seemed to be at his best passing the ball while on the run, rolling out to his right. As for his running ability, Hill just never seemed to be quite right this year with his legs, coming off of ACL surgery. He always seemed just a step or two slow which made it that much more difficult at times to move the chains.
With Pigrome, he's a threat himself to take off downfield with the ball at any time. As such, teams have to really account for him in read option looks, which are much more effective with Pigrome behind center. That said, Pigrome's elusiveness and ability to scramble can also lead to turnovers. In limited snaps this season, Pigrome has turned the ball over four times. As for his arm, he also has had accuracy issues at times, but he can really zip the ball in there and made a few really nice throws last week at Indiana. Pigrome looked comfortable getting the majority of the snaps versus Indiana, going 10-of-13 for 146 yards and a TD through the air while running for another 19 yards on eight carries. So maybe it is possible Pigrome just needs more snaps early in a game in order to get comfortable and really settle in. He has some experience as a starter, getting the nod versus Minnesota two seasons ago and then helping the Terps to an early lead at Texas as the starting QB a season ago.
BuckeyeGrove: Ohio State has had its moments where it has been vulnerable to the run, do you think that Anthony McFarland and the rest of the backs are capable of exploiting some of those issues?
