Two straight year the Maryland Terrapins have come out of the gates to beat Texas and two straight years that serves as the high point of the season. That could change this year if the Terps are able to upend the Buckeyes but they will have to do it without their first-string quarterback, Kasim Hill, who has been lost once again with an ACL injury.

Even before taking the field this year however, the Terps had to deal with a tragic loss when lineman Jordan McNair died after a May workout. While it is tough enough losing a teammate the Terps then had to endure a botched investigation that reinstated and then fired their head coach, D.J. Durkin, after serving a lengthy leave of absence this year. Interim coach Matt Canada has does everything in his power to keep this train on the rail and the Terps are sitting with five wins now but games against ranked teams in Ohio State and then at Penn State to finish off the season.



There have been some good numbers from the Terps at times and then some not-so-good numbers as well. Maryland put up 21 points on Michigan earlier this season and then put up only three points against Michigan State. Maryland has had five games this season where it's leading passer (Hill) has thrown for less than 100 yards. Maryland has broken the 250-yard passing mark twice this season, in the opener against Texas and then against Illinois.

What are the Buckeyes in for this weekend in College Park (Md.)? We are going to head behind enemy lines to learn a little bit more about the Terps from someone who covers them on a daily basis as we catch up with Scott Greene of TerrapinSportsReport.com to get the 4-1-1 on the Terps.

