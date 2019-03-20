Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa State
The Buckeyes will be heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in two years under Chris Holtmann after securing a No. 11 seed in the Midwest region. Ohio State will open up against Iowa State, the champions of the Big 12 Tournament. The Cyclones (23-11, 9-9) were certainly not the best team in the conference during the regular season, finishing 5th in a 10-team league, but they were a team that got hot at the right time, reeling off three big wins to secure the automatic berth by winning the conference crown.
Ohio State and Iowa State have met six times in the past and the Buckeyes have won all six of those games, including a NCAA Tournament game in 2013 that will be talked about a little bit leading up to this game on Friday night (9:50pm ET - TBS) where Aaron Craft hit a three-point dagger with less than a second left on the clock to help the Buckeyes advance and eventually make it to the Elite Eight before falling to Wichita State in Los Angeles.
But what happened in 2013 does not matter here in 2019. Nobody on either roster or coaching staff was part of that game and this game will be about the here and now.
The Cyclones are putting up more than 77 points per game and have four players averaging in double-figures and have a fifth who is just shy of joining that group. That means that the Buckeyes will either have to find a way to stymie that offense or will have to shoot the ball at a level that they are not used to shooting it at during this season.
What else is there to know about this team from the Big 12? We are going 'Behind Enemy Lines' to find out more as we talk to Paul Clark of CycloneReport.com to get the inside information on Ohio State's first opponent of the tournament.
BuckeyeGrove: How did the Cyclones ‘flip the switch’ in the Big 12 tournament after coming off of a 1-5 stretch in the regular season to win three straight and capture the tourney crown?
Paul Clark: In terms of what we saw on the court, there was a renewed commitment to doing the hard stuff. Playing defense, rebounding, et al. Midway through the season, Iowa State was among the best teams in the country for combined offensive and defensive efficiency. The defensive performance really tanked during the late season swoon; it was basically a work stoppage in response to some infighting and dysfunction within the team. The discontent boiled over in a reported practice skirmish and then game day spats for all the see. The players seem to have reached an accord that allowed them to perform significantly better in dispatching the one, three and four seeds at the Big 12 tournament. When ISU's players are able to get in the frame of mind their playing for their school and for each other, they can be awfully good. When they slip into playing-for-me mode, the opposite is true. If some guys can keep their own agendas on the sidelines during the NCAA tournament, there's a real chance to be successful. If not, they probably don't make it past Friday.
BuckeyeGrove: Marial Shayok has been a consistent double-figure scoring machine for the Cyclones this season, what makes him so special and how quickly did he become a focal point in the offense after transferring from UVa before the season?
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news