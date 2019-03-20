The Buckeyes will be heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in two years under Chris Holtmann after securing a No. 11 seed in the Midwest region. Ohio State will open up against Iowa State, the champions of the Big 12 Tournament. The Cyclones (23-11, 9-9) were certainly not the best team in the conference during the regular season, finishing 5th in a 10-team league, but they were a team that got hot at the right time, reeling off three big wins to secure the automatic berth by winning the conference crown.

Ohio State and Iowa State have met six times in the past and the Buckeyes have won all six of those games, including a NCAA Tournament game in 2013 that will be talked about a little bit leading up to this game on Friday night (9:50pm ET - TBS) where Aaron Craft hit a three-point dagger with less than a second left on the clock to help the Buckeyes advance and eventually make it to the Elite Eight before falling to Wichita State in Los Angeles.

But what happened in 2013 does not matter here in 2019. Nobody on either roster or coaching staff was part of that game and this game will be about the here and now.

The Cyclones are putting up more than 77 points per game and have four players averaging in double-figures and have a fifth who is just shy of joining that group. That means that the Buckeyes will either have to find a way to stymie that offense or will have to shoot the ball at a level that they are not used to shooting it at during this season.

What else is there to know about this team from the Big 12? We are going 'Behind Enemy Lines' to find out more as we talk to Paul Clark of CycloneReport.com to get the inside information on Ohio State's first opponent of the tournament.