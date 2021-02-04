For the first time since the final days of 2019, the AP Poll has warmly welcomed Ohio State into the clutches of its top 10 teams.

The Buckeyes' reward? A Thursday night, prime-time date with No. 8 Iowa in Iowa City against the 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year.



Welcome to the Big Ten!



Though Ohio State moved past the Hawkeyes in the national polls this week, Fran McCaffery's team still sits a game ahead of Chris Holtmann and company in the Big Ten standings entering one of the most important games of the final month of conference play.

Each side boasts one of the country's most efficient offenses-- the issue for both squads on Thursday evening will come on the other side of the ball. Ohio State lacks the size to defend Wooden Award favorite Luka Garza on the interior and Iowa has struggled to defend essentially every area of the court for much of the season.

Let's head behind enemy lines with Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport.com to find out what makes Iowa so dangerous on offense and how the Hawkeyes match up with the Buckeyes.