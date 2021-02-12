It's a lovely time to be an Ohio State basketball fan.



Looking for their first six-game winning streak in Big Ten play since 2018, the No. 4 Buckeyes (16-4, 10-4 Big Ten) are riding high entering a Valentine's Day weekend matchup with Indiana (11-8, 6-6 Big Ten).

Chris Holtmann's team has slowly etched its name into the national landscape, but with six games to play between now and the postseason, there is plenty of critical basketball remaining-- especially in the Big Ten.

Though Indiana sits directly in the middle of the conference pack, the Hoosiers are still on a path to the NCAA Tournament. Archie Miller and company own a season sweep over Iowa and enter Columbus in good position to increase their stock as the season winds down, especially with All-Big Ten candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis holding things down on the interior.

Let's head behind enemy lines with Alec Lasley of TheHoosier.com to find out a little more about this season's edition of Indiana basketball and how Ohio State will match up with the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.

