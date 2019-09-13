Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana
Historically it has not been much of a series as Ohio State has a better than 84-percent win percentage all-time against the Indiana Hoosiers. 24 straight wins (we don't vacate games the way that the NCAA does) since a tie in 1990 and the last loss coming in 1988.
That does not mean there have not been some scares along the way. Indiana had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds in 2015 in Bloomington (Ind.) and then of course there was that 52-49 shootout in Urban Meyer's first year of 2012 that warranted some wholesale changes for the Ohio State defense as a result (and Ohio State ended the season undefeated despite being held out of the postseason).
There have also been one-score games in Columbus but that goes all the way back to 1993 and 1991 where the margin was too close for comfort for Ohio State fans.
Beyond that? Most of the games have been routs, just like the 2018 game where the Buckeyes won by 23 at home. 2017 was a strange game as the season opener where IU would take a 21-20 lead late in the third quarter before the Buckeyes would score the next 28 points to leave with what appeared to be a rout in a 49-21 contest.
The oddsmakers feel this game will be closer, or at least they have set the line lower to try and get action on both ends. What do we know about the Hoosiers this year other than they are 2-0 despite being pushed by Ball State in the season opener? We are heading Behind Enemy Lines to talk to Taylor Lehman of TheHoosier.com to get more details on Ohio State's week three opponent.
BuckeyeGrove: What is it that Michael Penix does that maybe the other two quarterbacks can’t do for the Indiana offense?
Taylor Lehman: It’s a combination of things, really.
Peyton Ramsey offered an extremely stable hand while he was the quarterback at Indiana. He’s a coach’s son and a hard-working, intelligent player that rallies his team. Even though his arm isn’t very strong or his stature very big, he managed to work his way into the starting role for two consecutive seasons, even splitting time with Richard Lagow, who had a bigger body and a much bigger arm, in 2016.
But there would always be limitations to the IU offense with Ramsey at quarterback. Former offensive coordinator Mike DeBord tended to lean conservatively in his play-calling, and Ramsey was a perfect quarterback for that kind of system.
When Mike Penix was named the starting quarterback, Tom Allen stressed that it wasn’t a matter of what Ramsey couldn’t provide but a matter of what Penix could. What Penix provides is an arm as big as IU fans have seen in the last decade and a poise that is proving to be well beyond his years. Ramsey was more mobile than what many gave him credit for, and Penix uses his legs much less than others believe he will, given that he has quite a bit of speed. But Penix still demands containment.
Investing in Penix was also investing in the future of the program too, as new offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer establishes his system. The staff is building that system around Penix, and it shows.
BuckeyeGrove: What is the state of the Indiana defense through two games? Ball State hung around for much of that game, what did they do to give the IU defense fits or was it more of a case of being just a season opener?
