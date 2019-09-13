Historically it has not been much of a series as Ohio State has a better than 84-percent win percentage all-time against the Indiana Hoosiers. 24 straight wins (we don't vacate games the way that the NCAA does) since a tie in 1990 and the last loss coming in 1988.

That does not mean there have not been some scares along the way. Indiana had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds in 2015 in Bloomington (Ind.) and then of course there was that 52-49 shootout in Urban Meyer's first year of 2012 that warranted some wholesale changes for the Ohio State defense as a result (and Ohio State ended the season undefeated despite being held out of the postseason).

There have also been one-score games in Columbus but that goes all the way back to 1993 and 1991 where the margin was too close for comfort for Ohio State fans.

Beyond that? Most of the games have been routs, just like the 2018 game where the Buckeyes won by 23 at home. 2017 was a strange game as the season opener where IU would take a 21-20 lead late in the third quarter before the Buckeyes would score the next 28 points to leave with what appeared to be a rout in a 49-21 contest.

The oddsmakers feel this game will be closer, or at least they have set the line lower to try and get action on both ends. What do we know about the Hoosiers this year other than they are 2-0 despite being pushed by Ball State in the season opener? We are heading Behind Enemy Lines to talk to Taylor Lehman of TheHoosier.com to get more details on Ohio State's week three opponent.