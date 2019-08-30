Behind Enemy Lines: Florida Atlantic
When it comes to a week one opponent, especially one that Ohio State has never played and really does not crossover all that much in terms of Big Ten versus Conference USA, there is not a lot to go on.
The coaches have had plenty of time to have their staffers pull up tape of the Owls but when it comes to the typical Ohio State fan, they would struggle to name anyone outside of Lane Kiffin that is associated with this team.
Don't feel bad, it is not really a team deep with names that even Ohio State writers know much about at first glance and forces us to dig a little deeper to learn more about this season opening opponent.
Fortunately, we were able to catch up with Jake Elman of the Palm Beach Post to get some quick-hitters about the Owls in advance of this game as we go Behind Enemy Lines.
BuckeyeGrove: Ohio State fans remember Lane Kiffin from his days as OC at Alabama, what are a few of his offensive staples and how would you expect to see him try and attack Ohio State’s defense?
Jake Elman: Kiffin’s really relied heavily on his running backs the last couple years. Redshirt junior James Charles was buried behind three NFL players but he’s a versatile player who should get most of the carries Saturday. Senior tight ends Harrison Bryant and John Raine are the most dependable options in the passing game. Look to see plenty of two tight-end sets.
BuckeyeGrove: After a dismal showing on defense last season what kind of changes did FAU make in the offseason to try and elevate its 11th ranking in CUSA? Who are a few key names that Ohio State fans should be aware of?
