When it comes to a week one opponent, especially one that Ohio State has never played and really does not crossover all that much in terms of Big Ten versus Conference USA, there is not a lot to go on.

The coaches have had plenty of time to have their staffers pull up tape of the Owls but when it comes to the typical Ohio State fan, they would struggle to name anyone outside of Lane Kiffin that is associated with this team.

Don't feel bad, it is not really a team deep with names that even Ohio State writers know much about at first glance and forces us to dig a little deeper to learn more about this season opening opponent.

Fortunately, we were able to catch up with Jake Elman of the Palm Beach Post to get some quick-hitters about the Owls in advance of this game as we go Behind Enemy Lines.