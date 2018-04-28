Former Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh is off to the NFL, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

He is the first Ohio State tight end since Nick Vannett to be selected in the draft.

After only three catches in his first two seasons, Baugh recorded 52 catches in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes. Averaging just over 20 yards per game in each of those seasons, the Riverside, California native had eight career touchdown receptions.

Last season, he had at least three catches in one game four times, recording a season-high four catches for 40 yards in his final game, Ohio State's Cotton Bowl win over USC. He had a career-high five touchdown catches, including one in three straight games against Maryland, Nebraska and Penn State.

A former four-star prospect, Baugh was the sixth best tight end recruit in the 2013 class and was the 17th best recruit in California.