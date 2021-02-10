BuckeyeGrove - Battling through lingering injuries, Young playing best ball of his career

“As my time here is winding down, you don’t want to take anything for granted and you want to continue to play as hard as you can every time you step on the floor,” Young said. “So I’m just trying to go into every game, give it everything I’ve got regardless how my body feels. So that’s all I’m focusing on, and good things have been happening and the game has been coming to me.”

Young’s leg issues haven’t gone away. In fact, he can hardly practice much of the time. But since those first six games, and particularly during Ohio State’s current five-game winning streak, Young’s playing the best basketball of his career, and especially on the offensive end.

Averaging just 5.4 points per game on 34.6 percent shooting, head coach Chris Holtmann even benched his regular starting power forward to begin Ohio State’s conference opener against Purdue, in what was afterwards revealed as a message for Young to step it up, even with lingering injuries bothering him.

The opening six-game stretch of this Ohio State basketball season was not the start that forward Kyle Young had hoped to have for his senior year.

He had 16 against Iowa and 18 against Maryland. The rest of the league is recognizing @kyle_young25 is a problem. 💯 He joined @TheAndyKatz following @OhioStateHoops ' fifth straight road win. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XQCBP20WeO

Against then-No. 8 Iowa last Thursday, Young scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including two 3-pointers and a perfect 4-of-4 night from the free throw line. Not to mention, Young was part of a group defensive effort against Hawkeye center Luka Garza that limited the nation’s leading scorer to just five points in the second half of the Buckeye win.

Young put so much into the standout performance that Holtmann said he couldn’t do much of anything in the subsequent days.

“He could not practice after going against Garza like he did,” Holtmann said. “He needed two full days off because his legs were too sore. So he was only able to go one day before we played.”

In his sophomore season, Young suffered a stress fracture in his right leg that sidelined him for four games and kept him at well below 100 percent for the latter half of the season.

Last year, Young’s practice time was limited for that reason, but then in late February, he suffered another right leg injury. This time it was a high ankle sprain that cost him several games once again.

“He’s been through battling some injuries the past couple years, his head’s on straight and he’s doing everything he can to help us,” junior guard Duane Washington said. “I really appreciate him, man. There’s not a lot of guys that’s doing what he’s doing, so very thankful for him.”

Given his time off before Monday’s Maryland matchup, a career-best offensive output wouldn’t be the first thing one would expect from any player. Knowing Young’s track record for toughness though, it made all too much sense.

The 6-foot-8 Massillon, Ohio, native played a team-high 34 minutes against the Terrapins, tallying a career-high 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting as he knocked down his fourth triple in the past four games.

In the past five games, Young is averaging 11.6 points per game, shooting 72.4 percent from the field, 80 percent from 3 and has not missed a free throw.

“It’s huge for me. I’ve been here, you know it’s my fourth year, I’ve been through a lot with these guys,” Young said. “Bunch of different teams with different guys on it, but just experiencing being a part of Ohio State, being with these coaches for four years.”

Young’s calling card over the past four seasons has been making the kind of contributions that don’t always show up in the box score. He’s still making those same plays; tips to extend a possession, corralling a loose ball to save a turnover or any number of miscellaneous hustle plays throughout a game.

That’s why his recent uptick on the offensive end feels so well-earned.

Kyle Young is the hardest-working dude, hardest-working player I’ve ever played with,” Washington said. “It’s special. It goes unnoticed a lot, tonight he got his career-high, I’m so happy for him. I’ve just been giving him confidence, believing in him at the highest level and rewarding him as much as we can. It’s hard to ask a guy to do that, and I think he’s really bought into that role.”

Washington said he often tells people that if he had to pick one person to “go and tussle” alongside, that he’d choose Young. The next closest thing for Washington and Ohio State might be closing out the season in the Big Ten gauntlet, but luckily for the Buckeyes, Young will be right there with them, no matter the wear and tear on his body.