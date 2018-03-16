Keita Bates-Diop has been asked to do a lot for Ohio State this season. He had played over 35 minutes 14 times heading into Thursday’s game and played a combined 82 minutes in the Buckeyes’ last two games against Indiana and Penn State.

However, with just under two weeks in between Ohio State’s loss to the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament to its opening round matchup against South Dakota State, Bates-Diop found life again.

Leading the team with 37 minutes played, the Big Ten Player of the Year led the Buckeyes with 24 points and 12 rebounds, recording his 14th double-double of the season. In the first half, he was everything for Ohio State, making six of 13 shot attempts, including three of eight from three, for 17 of Ohio State’s 43 points with five boards.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said that his redshirt junior forward looked like he played with more life in him on Thursday against the Jackrabbits.

“You can see it in his lift,” Holtmann said. “You guys can see it because you have watched him all year, just on his shot, it’s not as flat, free throws, it’s not as flat.”

Even though he said Bates-Diop looked fresher on Thursday night compared with games late in the season, Holtmann also said that he thought the junior forward settle later on in the game. While the guards, C.J. Jackson and Kam Williams, combined for 26 points in the second half, Bates-Diop had seven points, making only one of six attempts from the field. Of his total shot attempts in the second half, he had only one attempt from inside the three-point line, making only 20 percent of opportunities from deep.

With the game that is ahead for the Buckeyes, facing a Gonzaga team that they already lost to earlier in the season, Bates-Diop is going to have to look more like his first half-self opposed to his second half-self. In the first matchup with the Bulldogs, the junior forward recorded seven points, making only two of seven attempts from the field. It was one of only two games this season in which he has scored less than 10 points.

With Ohio State’s season on the line on Saturday against Gonzaga, Holtmann said that Bates-Diop will need to be ready to play with that same life he had in the first half against South Dakota State.

“We have to keep him fresh for Saturday,” Holtmann said.