Bates-Diop leaves legacy at Ohio State

Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop announced that he would declare for the NBA Draft on Monday.
Associated Press
Colin Gay • BuckeyeGrove.com
@ColinGay17
Staff Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Last March, Keita Bates-Diop was recovering from a left shin fracture that kept him out of Ohio State’s rotation for the majority of the 2016-17 season. Little did he know, that decision to sit last season would change his life forever.

“It was probably the best decision I made,” Bates-Diop said. “I could have played through it, but I don’t think I would be here today if I had.”

Bates-Diop said those words shortly after he had declared for the NBA Draft, ending what he would describe as an up and down collegiate career.

During a 2017-18 season in which he won Big Ten Player of the Year, the Illinois native helped lead the resurgent Buckeyes to a second place finish in the Big Ten conference and earned their first spot in the NCAA Tournament since the 2014-15 season.

