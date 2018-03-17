After Ohio State’s final game of the season, losing to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, each of the seniors spoke to their team one final time.

“It was emotional. We were all emotional,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Every year I think I’m not going to get emotional, I’m going to handle it and it never happens.”

Holtmann said that, along with the seniors, one more player addressed his team: redshirt junior Keita Bates-Diop.

From being recognized on senior day to talking to the team along with his fellow fourth and fifth year teammates, many believe that Bates-Diop will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NBA draft. However, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year still said he had a decision to make.

Bates-Diop said that his personal future has not been his main focus as of late.

“I haven’t really decided or thought about it,” Bates-Diop said. “I’m just focused on spending the rest of my time here with the seniors that are definitely not coming back.”

Moving forward, Holtmann said that he would not rush Bates-Diop in making a decision.

“We will give it some time to get away from things,” Holtmann said. “I don’t know if it will be this week that we’ll, you know. I’ll probably have some conversations with his family, but we will give it some time and in a week or so, we will sit down as a group and kind of figure out where to progress and an immediate timeline in that.”

During the 2017-18 season, Bates-Diop led Ohio State in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game and shooting 48 percent from the field. The fourth-year also led the Buckeyes on the glass, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game.

Looking back at what his team has accomplished this season, Bates-Diop said, with all of the adversity his team had gone through, that he is proud of what Ohio State had accomplished.

“I’m extremely proud of this team right here,” Bates-Diop said. “Just because of everything we have went through. There was a coaching change; a lot of new players came in. We started out with a rough start, but we just continued to chip away.”

Now, with Ohio State’s season complete, the waiting game for Bates-Diop begins. He said, after the game, that he has never been through something like this before and does not know how long it is supposed to take to make a decision.

The redshirt junior forward knows one thing for sure. From the time that he got to Ohio State to the present, he feels as though this team has made significant strides.

“Especially for where Ohio State was the last couple of years, to get back to the tournament, to advance in the tournament, to compete for a Big Ten championship when everyone thought we should have been done three or four weeks ago,” bates-Diop said. “With this group of guys, it’s my best season, by far.”