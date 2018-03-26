Bates-Diop was expected by most people to make a move to the pros but it was not a cut-and-dry decision for KBD.

"I think you saw the writing on the wall as the season progressed," Holtmann said during the press conference. "I think we knew pretty early on what he was hopeful that could happen."

In the 2017-18 season, Bates-Diop did a bit of everything for the Buckeyes. He led the team in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game and shooting 48-percent from the field. He also showed a bit of range, shooting 35.9 percent from three-point range.

"As the season was winding down, the success that we had as a team and me individually and how we ended things was just on such a great note, I think it was a great choice," Bates-Diop said in a Monday press conference.

Bates-Diop made it official on Monday, saying that he would be signing with an agent, but has not signed one yet. This would officially end his career at Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio- After leading Ohio State to a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament, forward Keita Bates-Diop is moving on to the next level. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year announced that he would forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the upcoming NBA draft.

"It was the hardest decision I ever made just because I love this place and have been here for four years," Bates-Diop said. "The memories that I have made here, and I had to weigh that versus my future and weighing all my options and talking to my family and coaches and former (teammates in the pros currently), I think it was the best decision for me."



Along with his work on the offensive end, Bates-Diop was a factor on the defensive end as well. He was one of the primary bigs in Holtmann's first season, leading the team with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also led Ohio State with 56 blocks.

When did he make the decision?

"Only a couple of days ago," Bates-Diop said. "It took a lot of time… just after the last game and I started to talk to people and really figure it out."

Coming out of Normal (Ill.) as a member of the class of 2014, Bates-Diop was a four-star small forward and was ranked as the 26th best player in his class. With offers from many Big Ten opponents, including Purdue and Michigan, he signed with Ohio State in November 2012.

This of course leaves Ohio State down another player after losing seniors Jae'Sean Tate, Kam Williams and graduate transfer Andrew Dakich. The Buckeyes have a strong signing class of four players so far for the class of 2018 but none of them are the current Big Ten Player of the Year, nor should they expected to be as they finish out their high school careers.

"You can't necessarily prepare for something like this or at least you can maybe a couple of years in advance in terms of recruiting but there is not a whole lot of preparation we could make for this," Holtmann added.

Bates-Diop had the full support of his coaches and teammates as he struggled with this decision.

"I am really excited, I can't tell you how excited I am for him and fully supportive," Holtmann said.

Many draft experts believe that Bates-Diop will be selected in the late stages of the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft.

"So many mock drafts out there, I try not to look at that stuff. I try to talk to people more. The range is first-round and that kind of sealed the deal," Bates-Diop said.

The Buckeyes have had 24 players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and D'Angelo Russell was the last Ohio State player to make that list when he was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2018 NBA Draft will take place on June 21st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (NY).