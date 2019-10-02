CHICAGO – College football season is not even halfway over and we are already starting to talk about Big Ten basketball as the annual conference media days got underway on Wednesday.

Head coach Chris Holtmann had his opportunity to take the podium in advance of the breakout sessions that will see Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson and CJ Walker all have the opportunity to talk to the media in a more informal setting.

This is Holtmann's third go-round at league media days and the first time that his team is being talked about as a top team in the conference despite making the NCAA Tournament in each of the first two years.

Like any coach, Holtmann is not focused on what the prognosticators are saying and instead is just interested in what his team looks like now as they have just a handful of practices under the belts.

"Like all of our coaches, I'm sure we're anxiously anticipating consistent work with our guys on a regular basis so that we can figure out a little bit more what our team looks like and continue to grow and develop with our team," Holtmann said. "That's really our focus right now is we're focused more on the bricks than the wall right now."

As Holtmann had mentioned during Ohio State's media day last week, the deal is still dealing with some nagging injuries but they are hopeful to get two of the three injured players back to full-contact here soon and then hopeful that the third is not too far away from resuming full action down the line.

"We have three guys out right now, Justin Ahrens -- they're not in contact, though, not in full contact. Justin and E.J. (Liddell) have had limited work in noncontact drills," Holtmann added. "Musa Jallow is out and will remain out probably for certainly the next week or two. So obviously we want to get those guys back as quickly as we can. I believe that E.J. and Justin will begin to go full practice here in the next few days, as long as their test results come back positive."

Don't look for any news who is going to lock down any of the positions on the team with the first game still weeks and weeks away. Obviously guys like the Wessons will likely step back into their roles as will someone like Luther Muhammad. But what about point guard where you have a transfer like C.J. Walker becoming eligible this season as well as a talented incoming guard with D.J. Carton?

"It's exciting to us because we have some experience, obviously, in C.J. Walker and in D.J. Carton, a young guy who is really gifted," Holtmann said. "So, we'll play those two together, as well. So, we don't always look at it as an either-or situation. I think there will definitely be times when they play together."