The Ohio State baseball run in the Big Ten Tournament is over after the No. 7 seeded Buckeyes fell to the No. 1 seed Minnesota, 8-1 in the B1G Semis.

Greg Beals' team now will have to wait to see if they will be included in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and will learn their fate on Monday (12pm ET – ESPNU).

"We came here on a mission to win a tournament and made it to the weekend," head coach Greg Beals said.

Ohio State took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Tyler Cowles launched a solo home run off of the left field foul pole on an 0-2 pitch. But it was a six-run sixth inning by Minnesota that broke the game wide open and snapped a 1-all tie.

"We got beat by a really good team," Beals added. "We obviously didn’t play our best baseball today, but a lot of credit due to Minnesota’s ball club."

The Buckeyes went 2-2 in the tournament and after dropping the opening game to No. 2 seed Purdue, Ohio State defeated No. 6 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan to advance to the semifinals.

"I’m proud of what our guys did this week in Omaha and the way we played with our backs against the wall on Thursday and Friday," Beals said of his team.

Ohio State now waits with a 36-22 record on the year.

"I’m really, really hopeful that the NCAA selection committee is going to recognize the body of work and the strength of our conference and put these very deserving young men in the NCAA Tournament next week," Beals said.

The Buckeyes were last in the NCAA Tournament during the 2016 season and did not advance to the super regionals after a 1-2 record. That was the first time the Buckeyes had been in the NCAA Tournament since the 2009 season. Ohio State has advanced to the College World Series four times and won the 1966 title but has not made an appearance since 1967.