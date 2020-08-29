BuckeyeGrove - Baseball parents concerned with Big Ten leadership

Donovan and Marta Lonsway drove over an hour from Celina to Columbus to take part in the parents protest at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

They came to support their son, Seth, who is a left-handed pitcher on the Ohio State baseball team. With fall sports perhaps playing during the spring and no clear plans having been laid out, there is worry that spring sports may see the 2021 season get impacted much like this past season.

“He’s frustrated. Just the unknown and the rash decision,” Donovan Lonsway said. “It’s tough to see other leagues playing, for example you get down in the SEC for baseball and the ACC for baseball they’re having fall workouts and they’re going to scrimmage.”

Spring sports were the first to experience impacts from the pandemic as Buckeyes baseball saw its season get cancelled mid-season and just days before the home opener in March.

Normally Ohio State baseball would practice and compete in a Scarlet vs. Gray Series during the fall semester. In a fall like no other, however, players are getting creative.

“They’re doing personal workouts," Donovan Lonsway said. "Couple of the guys have been getting together, pitchers have been throwing together. I know some of the hitters have been taking tee work, things like that.”

The pandemic has not prevented incoming freshmen from joining the Buckeyes, but it has resulted in atypical practices and acclimation with one another.

“I think they’re all helping them out, they're all working together helping the freshmen,” Marta Lonsway said. “Getting them to where they need to be.”

Seth Lonsway will enter his redshirt junior year and carries considerable draft potential from last season as he was not selected in this past June’s First-Year Player Draft after it was cut from 40 rounds to just five.

The lefty was a Second-Team Freshman All-American in 2019 and carried his success into his redshirt sophomore year. Lonsway was leading the country in strikeouts per nine innings with 21.0 when the season was cut short.