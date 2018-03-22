COLUMBUS, Ohio- J.T. Barrett walked onto the field at Pro Day knowing it would be one of the last times he would be addressed in that way.

With four career Big Ten records and 16 career school records broken, the Wichita Falls, Texas native is now trying to convince one of the 32 NFL teams to take a chance on him at the pro level.

With former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones as his personal snapper and former Ohio State receiver and current quality control assistant Brian Hartline running routes and catching passes, the three-time first-team All Big Ten quarterback mixed in short and long passes, showing off his mobility on bootleg passes during his Pro Day throwing session.

From the Cotton Bowl win over USC to the East-West Shrine Game to the NFL Combine and finally to his Pro Day, Barrett has been on a whirlwind since his collegiate career officially ended.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it,” Barrett said. “The main thing is that it comes and goes pretty fast and you don’t want to get wrapped up in it, you know what I’m saying, and not enjoy it.”

As for his draft stock, it remains a mystery. Projected as a seventh round pick or a undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft, Barrett is not considered as one of the main quarterbacks on the board.

However, when he has talked with pro scouts, Barrett said they have mostly talked about his intangibles. Watching his three seasons as a quarterback for the Buckeyes, teams have said Barrett is a good leader that can command an offense and move the ball downfield.

Barrett said that he wants to be great, but that he is not out to prove anything regarding his playing ability.

“I’m not getting wrapped up in I’m trying to prove doubters wrong or something because at the end of the day, I really don’t care,” Barrett said. “I’m trying to make my family, the Ohio State family proud and then also to showcase my skills with people that are in the NFL, that believe in me and are going to pick me on draft day.”

As a quarterback that has completed over 60 percent of his passes in each season of his collegiate career, some scouts have dinged him for his lack of accuracy on the deep ball. After the regular season, the three-time captain completed only 28.2 percent of pass attempts 20 yards or longer.

However, with his performance at Pro Day, the deep ball is something Barrett believes he can do.

“I can make all the throws that they need,” Barrett said. “Just go out there and be confident with it.”

Prior to the draft, Barrett said that he would be working on his footwork, becoming confident with his timing on throws in and outside of the pocket. He said that this is an area of the game that any quarterback can always clean up.

Walking off the field for, possibly, his last time as an official Ohio State Buckeye, Barrett was happy. Happy for the experiences he had. Happy for what is coming next.

“I mean, this is probably one of the last times I will be in an Ohio State uniform, be out here, Ohio State, J.T. Barrett quarterback,” Barrett said. “Like, that’s one of the last times for that.”