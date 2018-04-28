Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has received an invitation to participate in rookie mini camp with the Indianapolis Colts, not signing an official free agent deal with the team.

Barrett will join former teammate and third round draft pick Tyquan Lewis on the Colts.

Barrett re-wrote the Ohio State record book for quarterbacks during his time at Ohio State and led the Buckeyes through one of their most successful stretches ever on the gridiron. What Barrett has in production and records, he lacks the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback and arm-strength that is so often talked about during the time leading up to the yearly NFL Draft.

It was not out of the realm of anyone's belief that Barrett may be given a look with a late-round pick to see what he can do in a minicamp and maybe make an NFL roster.

Barrett holds Big Ten records for career total offensive yards (12,697), touchdown passes (104), touchdowns responsible for (147) and also conference player of the week awards (nine).

Add to that school records for completion percentage (63.5), touchdown passes (104), passing yards (9,434) and passing yards per game (188.7).

Barrett also was named the Big Ten quarterback of the year three times and won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football award once, going to the Big Ten's best player.

Now the real work will begin as Barrett fights to make the roster as rookie camps get underway quickly.