Barrett becomes Lions offensive assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett will become an offensive assistant.

A three-time captain during his Buckeye career from 2014-17, Barrett will make his first leap to coaching at the NFL level with Detroit. He spent time after his Ohio State career with several professional teams at the game’s highest level, working out on the practice squads with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Barrett signed with the Edmonton Elks in January of the Canadian Football League, which is a Canadian professional football league featuring nine teams.