COLUMBUS, Ohio - Everyone has a shot. The message from the new coaching staff this offseason is that, in this new defense, combined with the depth that exists in basically every unit, everyone will have a chance to get on the field.

For Baron Browning, who racked up 24 tackles in 12 games of action last season, this could be a scary proposition that someone may take away your valuable snaps. However, the junior linebacker has accepted that Ohio State is working with a new mindset on defense, and he likes the results so far.

“It’s definitely a new mindset,” Browning said. “I think we had that mindset last year, but I’d just say the way the new defense is for us, everybody having confidence in the way we playing. Just practicing how we’re gonna play, just treating every day like it’s a game, and coming to work with a positive mindset and just ready to work and get better.”

Having been recruited by Tim Beck and Luke Fickell, who he’ll see soon enough when the Buckeyes take on Cincinnati, it can be jarring to now be working with a completely new coaching staff than the one he worked with when he first arrived at Ohio State.

Despite the changes in coaches this offseason, Browning and the linebackers room have taken the change in stride and embraced the tactics of the new blood for Ohio State.

“I feel pretty good about myself. I think it’s another level that not only me, but everybody in the linebacker room can grow to and tap into and continue to get better,” Browning said. “As long as we listen to Coach [Greg] Mattison and Coach [Al] Washington and keep following the plan they have in place for us.

Browning has made his fair share of plays during fall camp that have had Ryan Day raving, but for Browning, the biggest development he’s undergone this offseason is in the film room.

“I think, probably, my approach to how I focus on really watching film,” Browning said when asked about what he’s done this offseason. “Like I said before, staying in my playbook and controlling what I can control.”



