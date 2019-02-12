COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes welcomed five new coaches to the staff this offseason under first-year head coach Ryan Day and each of them brings their own unique talents and story to the Buckeyes.

Matt Barnes may have received the least amount of notice from the fanbase as he was named Special Team’s Coordinator/Assistant Secondary Coach, but don’t believe for a second that he won’t have a huge impact with the team as he will take on important duties as the Buckeyes look to continue the foundation that Urban Meyer and his staff put in place.

For the new Ohio State coach, the opportunity to join the Ohio State coaching staff was something that he could not say ‘No’ to even with some serious turnover happening at his previous employer, Maryland, with the hiring of Mike Locksley and a major staff shake-up taking place there.

“A chance to compete for a championship every year,” Barnes said of Ryan Day’s pitch to bring him over to Ohio State. “Also, to be a part of, for lack of a better way to put it, doing things the right way, developing young men, giving them an opportunity to be successful in the classroom, on the field, and then the years that they spend after they're done playing football.”