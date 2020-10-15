BuckeyeGrove - Barnes gives insight on 'tough to cover' receiving corps

No one knows the Ohio State offense better than the defense it faces off with every day.

Even with the level of talent the Buckeyes have on a yearly basis, 2020 has the potential to be a historic year on the offensive side of the ball- just ask the players who practice against it.

With a returning Heisman finalist in quarterback Justin Fields, an experienced offensive line, and a two-headed physical duo at running back, most of the pieces are set in place for an offense that finished No. 3 in points per game in the country a season ago.

The only apparent hole is in the receiving room. Ohio State loses three of its top five pass-catchers, including K.J. Hill, the all-time program leader in receptions. Normally, losses this large in one area would be of some concern for a program.

This season is a little different, safeties coach Matt Barnes said.

“There’s really just so much talent, and obviously Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Fields is at the helm,” Barnes said. “But the big thing is in the pass game, there are just so many weapons at receiver now, and they’re all very good. There isn’t even one of them that’s average.”

It all starts with junior Chris Olave, who led the team with 840 receiving yards last season and was consistent all year long. Behind him is the explosive Garrett Wilson, the sophomore who made a number of gravity-defying catches in his first season.

Barnes said the skill and athleticism of this year’s Buckeyes is unlike anything he has been around.

“I’ve been very fortunate in this profession to be at some good places with some great players, and I’ve never seen a receiving corps that is anywhere even close to resembling the amount of speed and talent that these guys have,” Barnes said. “And the thing that we've done is we've taken- because a lot of these guys are young, we've taken these young guys and developed them.”

Those “young guys” are a huge part of the receiver equation this season. As seen with Wilson last season, Ryan Day isn’t afraid to put true freshmen on the field, and has mentioned that he prefers a six-man receiving rotation.



Ohio State brings in four freshmen receivers this year: Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr. All were at least four-star recruits, per Rivals.com. It’s a class with big-time athleticism and a unique playmaking ability.