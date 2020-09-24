BuckeyeGrove - Banks, Williamson primed to replace NFL picks in secondary

It’s not often that a team loses two starters from a position group to the NFL. When both of those players are first-round picks, one would expect a season or two of rebuilding before the position returns to full strength.

Not at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes lost cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette to round No. 1 and senior safety Jordan Fuller five rounds later- that’s three starters who need to be replaced from a back line that contributed to one of the best defensive seasons in school history.



Ohio State has cemented itself as one of the great secondary pipelines in the country, a fact that coordinator Kerry Coombs says makes the current Buckeyes even more prepared.

“They’re in communication with our guys who are in the NFL who let them know, you have to perform, you have to perform every day,” Coombs said. “There’s a living, breathing standard to live up to.”

With the return of Shaun Wade, two cornerback spots are wide open- the slot position and the spot opposite Wade on the outside. Senior Marcus Williamson and junior Sevyn Banks will be two of the biggest names to watch in the competition to replace Arnette and Okudah.

The pair of returnees recognize the talent they played alongside last season, and Williamson is eager to lift himself to the heights that Okudah reached in 2019, vaulting himself up draft boards in the process.



The senior came into college alongside Okudah and has watched his success while receiving limited playing time.

“You really just- you feed off of each other. You know, being able to sit down and watch those guys and how they compete, and understanding that I came in with those guys, too,” Williamson said. “Just trying to reach that standard that a guy like, last year, like Jeff set, and guys previous, is something that we all strive for, and I strive for personally.”