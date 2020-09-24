BuckeyeGrove - Banks, Williamson primed to replace NFL picks in secondary

Banks, Williamson primed to replace NFL picks in secondary
It’s not often that a team loses two starters from a position group to the NFL. When both of those players are first-round picks, one would expect a season or two of rebuilding before the position returns to full strength.
Not at Ohio State.
The Buckeyes lost cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette to round No. 1 and senior safety Jordan Fuller five rounds later- that’s three starters who need to be replaced from a back line that contributed to one of the best defensive seasons in school history.
Ohio State has cemented itself as one of the great secondary pipelines in the country, a fact that coordinator Kerry Coombs says makes the current Buckeyes even more prepared.
“They’re in communication with our guys who are in the NFL who let them know, you have to perform, you have to perform every day,” Coombs said. “There’s a living, breathing standard to live up to.”
With the return of Shaun Wade, two cornerback spots are wide open- the slot position and the spot opposite Wade on the outside. Senior Marcus Williamson and junior Sevyn Banks will be two of the biggest names to watch in the competition to replace Arnette and Okudah.
The pair of returnees recognize the talent they played alongside last season, and Williamson is eager to lift himself to the heights that Okudah reached in 2019, vaulting himself up draft boards in the process.
The senior came into college alongside Okudah and has watched his success while receiving limited playing time.
“You really just- you feed off of each other. You know, being able to sit down and watch those guys and how they compete, and understanding that I came in with those guys, too,” Williamson said. “Just trying to reach that standard that a guy like, last year, like Jeff set, and guys previous, is something that we all strive for, and I strive for personally.”
Coombs made it clear that Williamson has cemented himself as the favorite for the slot corner position, and mentioned the work the senior has put in over the summer, priming himself for an improvement similar to Okudah's.
“I recruited Marcus out of high school. I've always found him to be a thoughtful, intelligent player who plays really, really hard,” Coombs said. “I think he's had an extraordinary off-season. I think he's playing really well right now. I'm excited to watch him continue to grow and compete as the season goes forward.”
The most experienced defensive back, Wade, moves out of the slot position in 2020 and into the prime outside spot. The opening across from him will be a battle between Banks and fellow junior Cameron Brown.
All three have huge shoes to fill. Okudah and Arnette combined for 69 tackles, 17 pass deflections, and four interceptions a season ago.
Banks has played in just 12 games, but was solid in limited spurts in 2019, hauling in an interception against Northwestern and deflecting three passes in 10 appearances.
Replacing the talent that came before him does not faze Banks. He is ready to go at it with whoever comes his way, no matter the situation.
“I always came to ball, and that's never going to change- whoever’s here,” Banks said. “I’m gonna just do me.”
Ohio State is in the running for the coveted title of “DBU” every year. There is no break in incoming talent.
How that talent can replace one of the most successful groups to ever leave the program remains to be seen.
“We’re at Ohio State,” Banks said. “We gotta compete every day.”