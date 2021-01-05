Fresh off of wins in the College Football Playoff semifinals this weekend, the Alabama and Ohio State programs have each turned their attention on each other, and the impending College Football Playoff National Championship Game to begin the week.

Members from each school spoke with the media Monday to discuss all facets of the upcoming matchup, and while the Crimson Tide did seem a bit more tight-lipped than some of the Clemson Tigers in the lead-up to the Sugar Bowl, head coach Nick Saban and company did have some interesting things to say about the Buckeyes.

We parsed through the best quotes that Saban and two of his top players gave Monday and broke them down below, in case you missed the full interviews, which you can watch right here.