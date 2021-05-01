 BuckeyeGrove - Baltimore Ravens draft Shaun Wade in Round 5
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 13:40:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Baltimore Ravens draft Shaun Wade in Round 5

Shaun Wade earned Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors after his 35-tackle, 2-interception performance.
Shaun Wade earned Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors after his 35-tackle, 2-interception performance. (AP Photo)
Jacob Benge • BuckeyeGrove
@JacobBenge

A long-awaited member of BIA will make the jump from Ohio State to the NFL.

Defensive back Shaun Wade was selected with the 160th-overall pick and in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Wade played in all eight games during the 2020 season in which he was one of the Buckeyes’ seven captains. He totaled 35 tackles, most among members in the secondary, and led the team with two interceptions for 36 yards, including a 36-yard pick six versus then-No. 9 Indiana.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native had first opted out of the 2020 season, but elected to return after the Big Ten Conference reinstated the fall season, making his announcement on ESPN Sept. 17.

Wade was named a First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honoree, earning the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award to add to his decorated mantle.

The former five-star and No. 24-overall recruit from the class of 2017 enrolled early, and after redshirting during his true-freshman season, Wade appeared in all 14 games in 2018. He snagged three interceptions while defending 10 passes, then followed up with a strong 25-tackle, two-interception season in 2019.

Moving from slot corner to the outside in 2020, Wade led a secondary that was challenged for most of the season, and Ohio State allowed over 300 passing yards per game, most in the conference.

Wade impressed during his April 14 showcase, running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash while saying “still not all the way healthy” in a Tweet posted by the @OhioStateFB account on Twitter.

