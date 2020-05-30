BuckeyeGrove - Ballard to take part in the All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl in San Antonio (Texas) will have a decided Ohio State feel on January 9th, 2021 as another Ohio State commit has given his pledge to take part in the game with Massillon (Ohio) wideout Jayden Ballard now on board to take part in the annual high school all-star game.

The 6-foot-3, 168-pounder was the third member of the Ohio State class giving his pledge to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes in June of 2019. Ballard is a member of the Rivals250 as the nation’s No. 103 ranked player for the class of 2021 according to Rivals.com.

Ballard is one of seven commits from the state of Ohio in Ohio State’s 19 (and counting) player class.

Ballard joins fellow Ohio State commits Reid Carrico, TreVeyon Henderson, Evan Pryor, Kyle McCord, Jack Sawyer, Donovan Jackson and Jakailin Johnson as players who have all committed to be part of the annual game.

Ballard is the fourth player from Massillon Washington high school to be a part of the All-American bowl, joining fellow Buckeye Gareon Conley along with Shawn Crable and J.T. Turner as former Tigers to go on to the annual event.

Several of Ohio State's top targets are also scheduled to take part in this game including the talented duo out of Washington state with Emeka Egbuka and J.T. Tuimoloau.