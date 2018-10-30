Ohio State has already put out a couple of class of 2021 offers within the state of Ohio and Massillon Washington wide receiver Jayden Ballard is one of those prospects. Ballard and his teammates notched a big win on Saturday over rival Canton McKinley, holding off a late charge by the Bulldogs to secure a 24-17 victory.

The rivalry may be the best high school football rivalry in the nation and Ballard noticed a significant jump in the intensity levels.

"It's just a whole different atmosphere out there," said Ballard after the game. "It's very intense and you've just got to put on for the fans."

Ballard is in the middle of a very strong sophomore season on the heels of a great summer on the camp circuit. For the the talented class of 2021 prospect, the veteran leadership on his team leads to a situation where it is iron sharpening iron. He credits the competition and leadership of one of his seniors for his improvement over the past year.

"I was working out with (teammate Trevon Morgan) in the summer and he made me a better receiver," Ballard stated. "I'm just getting stronger and faster."

Ballard isn't worried too much about recruiting at this point. He has two years left of high school football and Massillon is sitting at 10-0 right now with a real chance to make a run in Ohio's Division II. But the early offer from Ohio State, as well as the ones he has received from Pitt and Washington State, aren't taken for granted.

"It really means a lot (to get the early offer from the Buckeyes)," he said. "But I'm going to try to keep working to get more offers."

Ohio State has been through a change at the wide receiver coaching position since that offer was laid out but the Buckeyes have recruited Ballard as hard as you can recruit a sophomore prospect.

"I was at a game earlier in the season," he explained. "That atmosphere is crazy. I've been talking to coach Hartline. He tells me to keep working and doing what I'm doing."

Ballard has hauled in 16 receptions for 438 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season, averaging more than 27-yards per reception.



