The nation's best high school rivalry once again lived up to its billing on Saturday afternoon as Massillon pulled away from Canton McKinley late in the fourth quarter for a 24-14 victory. Ohio State wide receiver commit Jayden Ballard was the difference for the Tigers, hauling in nine receptions including a pair of touchdowns in the big rivalry win.

"I think I had a pretty good game," said Ballard afterwards. "I think I did a lot of things to help the team win."

Up just 17-14 with about 90 seconds left, and facing a 3rd and 6 deep in their own territory, Massillon went for the throat. The Tigers went to Ballard, who beat single coverage down the left sideline and raced 79-yards to put the game away for the Tigers.

"We wanted to take a shot and win the game," Ballard recalled. "I knew it was going to be a big play. I knew I was going to catch it because the DB was fatigued."

Despite fighting through some nagging injuries, Ballard has turned in a pretty dominant junior season. A dedication to the game of football this off-season for the multi-sport star has paid big dividends.

"After the season I just went and worked harder," he said. "I worked really hard this off-season to get where I'm at now."

Ballard and Massillon now enter the Division II Region 5 playoffs with a perfect 10-0 record and the top seed. While Ballard and his current teammates prepare for a playoff run, he added a future teammate earlier in the week when Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep star Marvin Harrison Jr. committed to the Buckeyes. Ballard and Harrison Jr. give the Buckeyes another hot start in receiver recruiting for the 2021 cycle.

"I'm really excited, it's going to be great," Ballard said. "I haven't had a chance to meet him in person yet but it's going to be great (being teammates)."

With Ballard and Harrison Jr. in the fold and several other highly rated targets still in play, the Buckeyes have a chance to boast the top group of receivers in both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Ballard says the relationships that Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline builds with his recruiting targets is a big part of the recipe for success.

"Coach Hartline is just really raw, I like him a lot," Ballard said. "He just connects with all of us."



