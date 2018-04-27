Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker can now call himself a Miami Dolphin as he was selected with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Buckeye joins a long line of Ohio State linebackers to make their way to the league and he could not be more excited.

Baker left Ohio State with one year of eligibility remaining but had received all of the right news from those around the draft that his stock was where it needed to be. Raekwon McMillian was the most recent Ohio State linebacker to be selected, he was the No. 54 pick (2nd round) in the 2017 Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Now, the pair will be teammates in the NFL.



The recent draftee projected going into the draft as a weakside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme with his speed and quickness. One of the biggest knocks on Baker is that he needed to get tougher but there is no denying that Baker produces when he is on the field, a trait that his new coaches will like as they work to transition him from collegiate star to NFL player.

Baker had 72 tackles for the Buckeyes in 2017 along with a pair of fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.

At one point it appeared that Baker would not be a member of the Buckeyes as he committed to the Florida Gators initially. That pledge obviously did not stick and he joined the Ohio State class before National Signing Day and as they say, the rest is history.