Ohio State wide receiver Kam Babb just can’t seem to catch a break. The talented wide receiver suffered his third ACL injury in as many years during non-contact work with the Buckeyes sources have confirmed to BuckeyeGrove.com. This is Babb’s fourth injury of this nature since his sophomore year of high school.

An ACL injury generally equates to the loss of the season and Babb's playing future remains very much in doubt.

Babb is a former four-star wide receiver out of St. Louis and was the No. 174 rated prospect in his class of 2018. After suffering knee injuries at the end of his senior season along with one during the summer of 2018, the hope was that Babb would finally be healthy enough to practice and push for playing time with ample opportunity in the receivers room with the departure of three receivers to graduation.

Now Babb’s path to the field is very uncertain as the injury bug has struck again and questions remain about Babb’s future with football as another catastrophic injury has occurred.

Ohio State is now down two receivers with the likely loss of Babb for the entire year as well as the recently announced transfer plans of Blue Smith. The Buckeyes will have two new receivers on the roster this season with the addition of Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams. Wilson is already on campus while Williams will enroll after graduating high school in time for summer workouts.