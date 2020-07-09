BuckeyeGrove - B1G moves to conference only in 2020, but now what?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The first major domino for the overall college football picture fell earlier on Thursday when the Big Ten conference announced it would be only conducting conference games football, as well as several other fall sports as the summer is starting to drag on and clarity is needed for if/how/when a college sports schedule would be put together.

Ohio State’s Director of Athletics, Gene Smith, took questions for more than 30 minutes Thursday evening to go over some of the innerworkings on how a schedule might come together as Big Ten schools will all be dropping three non-conference games and looking to round out schedules.

Teams were already scheduled to play nine conference games, mostly in the months of October and November, but now September is open as well for conference inventory. But why stop at nine, giving some teams the chance to play five at home and four on the road versus the other way around for seven teams in the league.